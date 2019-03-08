Boro boss Martin says there is a long way to go yet as he plans survival escape route

Romford's Ayo Olukoga on the ball against Grays Athletic earlier in the season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin insists there is still a long way to go in their relegation dog fight after picking up a vital 2-1 win over Mildenhall Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Woodward of Barkingside during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 George Woodward of Barkingside during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Boro secured their first win since New Year’s Day as George Woodward struck late on to earn them three points at Rookery Hill against nine-men Town.

The win moves them level on points with The Hall with eight games left to go in the Bostik North fixture list.

“That’s one win we needed, but I still think we need five more wins out of the last eight,” Martin said.

“Like I said last week a defeat on Saturday would have been near enough game over, so it was important.

“It weren’t easy, especially as we all know sometimes when teams go down to 10-men it seems to be harder to break teams down.

“Both teams threw everything they could at it and we’ve come out on top with a good finish from George Woodward.”

The long-serving boss Martin feels when visitors went down to nine men moments as Luke Butcher was dismissed in the 89th minute probably cost them.

“A bit of madness from one of their players probably let them down a little bit but both teams were aggressive.

“We did score in the 85th minute but we did miss a one-on-one and Greg missed another good chance to get another goal.

“The last five minutes and stoppage-time they still kept putting the ball in the box and they’ve got some very good players.

“They had a shout for a handball but it hit his chest anyway but they did take it to the wire on Saturday.

“The heart rate slowed down after the 95th minute.”

Martin was also keen to praise goal scorers George Woodward and Ayo Olukoga for their terrific displays in the match.

“We’ve had George back at the club for near enough two months now, but obviously he’s not match fit so he’s been playing for Barkingside to get his match fitness up.

“I had a chat to him on Thursday after training to see if he thought he was ready and fit enough to come in on Saturday, and he said yeah and by all means he took his chance.”

He added: “Playing Ayo behind the forward done very well, he got a goal and an assist; he’s been playing right-back.”