Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Boro boss Martin says there is a long way to go yet as he plans survival escape route

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 March 2019

Romford's Ayo Olukoga on the ball against Grays Athletic earlier in the season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford's Ayo Olukoga on the ball against Grays Athletic earlier in the season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin insists there is still a long way to go in their relegation dog fight after picking up a vital 2-1 win over Mildenhall Town.

George Woodward of Barkingside during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019George Woodward of Barkingside during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Boro secured their first win since New Year’s Day as George Woodward struck late on to earn them three points at Rookery Hill against nine-men Town.

The win moves them level on points with The Hall with eight games left to go in the Bostik North fixture list.

“That’s one win we needed, but I still think we need five more wins out of the last eight,” Martin said.

“Like I said last week a defeat on Saturday would have been near enough game over, so it was important.

“It weren’t easy, especially as we all know sometimes when teams go down to 10-men it seems to be harder to break teams down.

“Both teams threw everything they could at it and we’ve come out on top with a good finish from George Woodward.”

The long-serving boss Martin feels when visitors went down to nine men moments as Luke Butcher was dismissed in the 89th minute probably cost them.

“A bit of madness from one of their players probably let them down a little bit but both teams were aggressive.

“We did score in the 85th minute but we did miss a one-on-one and Greg missed another good chance to get another goal.

“The last five minutes and stoppage-time they still kept putting the ball in the box and they’ve got some very good players.

“They had a shout for a handball but it hit his chest anyway but they did take it to the wire on Saturday.

“The heart rate slowed down after the 95th minute.”

Martin was also keen to praise goal scorers George Woodward and Ayo Olukoga for their terrific displays in the match.

“We’ve had George back at the club for near enough two months now, but obviously he’s not match fit so he’s been playing for Barkingside to get his match fitness up.

“I had a chat to him on Thursday after training to see if he thought he was ready and fit enough to come in on Saturday, and he said yeah and by all means he took his chance.”

He added: “Playing Ayo behind the forward done very well, he got a goal and an assist; he’s been playing right-back.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney: Teenage boy charged with Harold Hill murder makes first court appearance

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney: Teenage boy charged with Harold Hill murder makes first court appearance

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Boro boss Martin says there is a long way to go yet as he plans survival escape route

Romford's Ayo Olukoga on the ball against Grays Athletic earlier in the season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Upminster four-year-old runs Little Half Marathon for cousin with neuroblastoma cancer

Joe Standbridge, 4, from Upminster ran 2.4 miles to raise money for his two-year-old cousin with cancer. Photo: Nikki Stanbridge

Jodie Chesney: Trial date set for two charged with murdering Dagenham 17-year-old in Harold Hill

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

Redden Court School creates new mock interview initiative for Harold Wood students

Prospects worked with year 10 students at Redden Court School to run through mock interviews. Photo: Kane Ward

Daggers endure disastrous defeat at Havant

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists