Romford boss Martin views six-pointer with Mildenhall as an FA Cup first round tie

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin has described this weekend as the club’s FA Cup first-round tie.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boro welcome relegation rivals Mildenhall Town to Rookery Hill on Saturday for a six-pointer that could determine who avoids the drop from Bostik North.

Martin’s side are currently sitting bottom of the table, three points behind The Hall heading into the clash.

“Realistically you’ve got to be setting this up as if it was your first round of the FA Cup if you got there,” he said.

“We’ve got to throw everything at it this weekend and if we do that but still don’t get the result then unfortunately it looks like its game over for us.

“We’ve got to make sure we at least take a point and don’t get beat.”

Mildenhall have recently moved to bring back John Sands from Stamford AFC after an injury-hit stint in Lincolnshire with the Evo-Stik First Division East side.

The centre-forward has won a number of titles after stints with the likes of Needham Market, King’s Lynn Town and Canvey Island – including the Ryman League Premier Division Golden Boot award while at Bury Town.

“They’ve just bought John Sands in, a prolific goal scorer from the leagues above,” added Martin. “Unfortunately we’re not in that same situation where we can bring someone like that in.”

Boro on the other hand have moved to bring in centre-back John Maskell, 39, to help with the amount of squad experience.

“We bought Maskell in last week and I’m working hard to try bringing in a couple of others,” said Martin. “It’s hard on my current squad as the heart and soul is there, there’s some good footballers in that side, but unfortunately the quality is letting us down every time.

“It’s a lot to take in and we have a lot of youngsters, and it’s their first season at this level, but it’s starting to show.”

The long-serving boss believes his side must start taking matches to their opponents to give them a chance of survival, adding: “We just seem scared at the moment and we’ve got to try taking that fear away from us.

“We need to try enjoying the game, relaxing a little bit more instead of putting so much pressure on ourselves.

“We have to keep pushing on the front foot, getting in their faces, and in their half and not worry about their wing-backs bombing on.”