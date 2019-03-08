Search

Romford manager Martin pleased his side competed with Maldon

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 March 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

Romford boss Paul Martin was pleased that his side’s competed with promotion hopefuls Maldon & Tiptree until the final ten minutes of their 4-2 defeat.

A hat-trick from the Jammers Eddie-Louis Dsane and a solo effort from Laste Dombaxe sealed the three points – despite two equalisers from Greg Akpele and John Maskell at Rookery Hill.

But still insists at the end of the day the result wasn’t good enough as they still remain bottom of the Bostik North.

“We were in the game up until the last ten minutes when they got their fourth goal,” Martin said.

“The downfall probably was that when we pulled it back to 1-1, we conceded two minutes after which was disappointing, but at least we didn’t give up and went on to get another equaliser.

“We were forced into a couple subs which didn’t help, we made one sub and within three minutes of that change being made, we conceded a third.

“We made another change to go three up top with ten minutes to go and within a minute we conceded another one.

“At least we competed and didn’t give up, but the result wasn’t good enough.”

Romford moved to bring back attacker Craig Jeakins and versatile Jonathan Glowalski ahead of the clash.

Jeakins, who was part of last season’s great escape side, was ruled out with injury for more than nine months but has since returned and played a number of games for Essex Senior League side Barkingside.

“Craig is very raw, but he worked extremely hard on Saturday especially considering he’s been out for near enough the whole season.

“He had to have an operation on his jaw, but we got him a few games at Barkingside to get his match fitness up, and to help them as well.

“It was the right time to bring him in and as I say he probably deserved a goal on the day as his work rate was phenomenal.

“I’ve known Jon for a long time, he was at Romford when he was about 15 or 16.

“I know him from when I first come to the club and he progressed quite well in football, he had a stint at Colchester, played for Maldon and had a good run with Redbridge when they were up there.

“Hopefully in one or two games he’ll be at his peak again.”

