It’s just our luck says Romford boss Martin

Romford manager Paul Martin (C) during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin says it’s just their luck to concede two late goals in their 3-1 defeat to promotion hopefuls Heybridge Swifts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reece Hewitt of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Reece Hewitt of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Swifts striker Matthew Price came off the bench in the 78th minute before netting twice in the final ten minutes at The Aspen Waite Arena.

And boss Martin says it was the same story as to when they lost 4-2 to Maldon & Tiptree the week prior.

“He’s (Price) been out injured for a couple weeks, it’s just our luck that he was back fit for our game and on the bench, he came on for ten minutes and got booked straight away.

“Then he scored and got a penalty with the last kick of the game.

“Similar to last week as we got back in the game, it weren’t as if we rid our luck either, pulled it back to 1-1 last week and conceded within five minutes.

“This week we’ve done the same within two minutes; it’s just one of them things.”

Elliott Ronto opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Julian Dicks’ men could have doubled their advantage on 28 minutes when awarded a penalty, but Luke Wilson’s spot-kick was saved by Harry Aldridge.

Boro’s Reece Hewitt then slotted home from the spot to make it 1-1 in the 76th minute before Price scored twice.

“They got a penalty in the first-half, which was a very dubious handball, and I think it was justice that the goalkeeper saved it as it shouldn’t have been a penalty.

“They had a couple of chances but a lot of them were at the keeper, we weren’t under the cosh as much as we thought we would be, and after we scored the equaliser for the next five minutes we were on top.

“We could have had a penalty ourselves and had another good chance, so in those five minutes we had a chance to take the lead, whether we could have killed the game after that it doesn’t matter.”

“We went gung ho in the last five and they obviously caught us on the break and got a penalty.

“A lot of the fans were moaning as it was yards offside, but at the end of the day if you lose 3-1 or 2-1 it don’t matter, you’ve got to give it a go.”