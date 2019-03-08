Romford ‘massive underdogs’ says Martin ahead of Swifts trip in battle to avoid drop

Romford's Greg Akpele battles for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin says the pressure is off as they are massive underdogs in their bid to avoid relegation from the Bostik North.

Boro will head away to Scraley Road Stadium to face fifth-place Heybridge Swifts on Saturday as they desperately look to start picking up points.

Long-serving boss Martin is determined to be more positive and start putting more pressure on fellow strugglers Mildenhall Town and Witham Town.

“We’ve got nothing to worry about; we’ve got to go into games being positive,” he said.

“We’re massive underdogs now – like last year – so there is no pressure on us, we’ve got to defend as a team and score goals as a team.

“We need to try getting everyone behind the club and if we can take something away from Heybridge and then three points off Witham, then Mildenhall will be worried.”

Swifts are 15 points clear of sixth-place Sudbury and Martin is hoping they will taken their foot off the gas having already qualified for the play-offs.

But he wants to make sure they don’t have a similar result to last season when they lost 9-1 at Heybridge in February 2018.

“I certainly don’t want to be seeing that again,” he said.

“They’re comfortable now, they’re in the play-offs, and they’re only nicking games here and there at the minute.

“We’ve just got to go in there and be positive. Hopefully I will have brought one or two in on the deadline, and then give it a go.

“We need to make sure we try to not get beat now in the last six games to put a bit of pressure on Mildenhall and Witham Town, I think everyone else is safe. We’ve still got to play Witham.”

Canvey Island are still due to face both of Romford’s relegation rivals in the closinng weeks of the season.

And Martin is hoping Mark Bentley’s side can find some form and do his chances of survival a huge boost.

“I need a club, who I think should be in the top four every year, Canvey Island, who I admire a lot as a club,” he said.

“They need to hopefully find some form as they’ve got to play Mildenhall and Witham as well.

“I think they’ve only won one of their nine and that was against us with the last kick of the game. I have got to rely on a few other clubs now to help us out, so hopefully Canvey can take six points off them teams and give me a chance.”