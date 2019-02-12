Boro manager Martin feels his side are in ‘Alcatraz’ and must find their way to safety

Romford manager Paul Martin insisted his side are deeper in trouble than ever before as they prepare to head into a crunch match with Dereham Town this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boro are set to welcome The Magpies to their temporary home of Rookery Hill on Saturday as they look to end a six-game losing run.

Martin’s side currently sit at the foot of the Bostik North table, seven points adrift of their rivals who are third from bottom.

“Last year everyone was calling it the Great Escape, in my opinion now we’re in Alcatraz, and we’ve got to try to get across that water with the sharks as well,” he said.

“It’s a bigger test for me. We’re going to have to show a lot of character and we’ll have to try get the players geared up as much as we can.

“I’m going to have to get a lot of support from them as well as the supporters to get out of this rot.”

Boro have faced Aveley and Coggeshall Town in recent weeks and Martin insists the fixture list has not been kind to them.

He said: “Now you’re looking at a six-pointer as people like to call it, but I don’t like saying it against Dereham. They’re now third in the form guide because they’ve won their last two games, so it doesn’t get any easier.”

The long-serving boss revealed he will continue making changes until his squad finally put some results together.

“When you’re winning games, you’re more relaxed, and you can say go play how you’ve been playing, but when you’re picking up results like we have, then you’ve got to keep tinkering and hope something is going to fall right for you,” he added.

“We’ve got a few boys coming in this week that we’re trying to sign but we’re running out of time now and need to start turning that corner, otherwise it’s going to be too late.

“I did say we were not going to panic until March time, there is only seven points in it. I say only seven points, but when you look how many points we’ve actually got this season it’s quite a big gap now.

“We’ve got to keep plugging away now. We were in the same boat last year, up and down, but this season is stronger.

“We just need to hit someone on a bad day and we’ve got to have a good day to grind a result out.”

Romford are also set to play host to league leaders Bowers & Pitsea at Rookery Hill on Wednesday evening in another tough test.