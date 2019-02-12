Boss Martin says you couldn’t write Romford’s season so far

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin says you couldn’t write about his side’s fortunes after losing 3-1 to Coggeshall Town with 10-men last weekend.

Boro were left two points adrift at the bottom of the table after Greg Akpele saw red in their latest Bostik North defeat.

Goals from Tyler Corlett, Tyler Brampton and Tevan Allen sealed the points – despite a 90th minute effort from Romford’s all-time leading goal scorer Nick Reynolds.

“We lost our left-back in the warm-up, so we had to make the change, and the change we made was Greg Akpele comes in to start and within 20 minutes he gets sent off,” Martin said.

“You couldn’t write it at the minute, the way things are going for us.”

The long-serving boss was proud of his squad’s work rate against the promotion challenging outfit but admits not picking up points is becoming frustrating.

“Same as the Aveley game, we worked extremely hard; the players didn’t give up until the last minute.

“We’re just not getting that chance of winning a game at the minute and that’s frustrating for everyone.

“But 3-1 against a very good team, who are sitting fifth in the league with ten men for 70 minutes with no confidence at the minute, is not an embarrassing result in my opinion.

“It flattered them a little bit in goal terms and the penalty save jeered everyone up a bit more.

“It’s the complacency in the way we’ve been conceding goals, that’s the disappointing thing.”

Romford have had to face a tricky run of games including play-off chasing Bury Town, Aveley and Coggeshall Town in their last three matches.

“You don’t expect to take much out of them, you want to try nicking a win or a draw, but obviously taking nothing from them games is frustrating.

“We’ve got a few home fixtures coming up, but they’re still not easy, Dereham are on form then we got Bowers, who are top of the league, and then Canvey.

“This year there is nowhere near a game where you can say we’re on par on results or in the form guide.”