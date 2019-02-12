Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Boss Martin says you couldn’t write Romford’s season so far

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 February 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin says you couldn’t write about his side’s fortunes after losing 3-1 to Coggeshall Town with 10-men last weekend.

Boro were left two points adrift at the bottom of the table after Greg Akpele saw red in their latest Bostik North defeat.

Goals from Tyler Corlett, Tyler Brampton and Tevan Allen sealed the points – despite a 90th minute effort from Romford’s all-time leading goal scorer Nick Reynolds.

“We lost our left-back in the warm-up, so we had to make the change, and the change we made was Greg Akpele comes in to start and within 20 minutes he gets sent off,” Martin said.

“You couldn’t write it at the minute, the way things are going for us.”

The long-serving boss was proud of his squad’s work rate against the promotion challenging outfit but admits not picking up points is becoming frustrating.

“Same as the Aveley game, we worked extremely hard; the players didn’t give up until the last minute.

“We’re just not getting that chance of winning a game at the minute and that’s frustrating for everyone.

“But 3-1 against a very good team, who are sitting fifth in the league with ten men for 70 minutes with no confidence at the minute, is not an embarrassing result in my opinion.

“It flattered them a little bit in goal terms and the penalty save jeered everyone up a bit more.

“It’s the complacency in the way we’ve been conceding goals, that’s the disappointing thing.”

Romford have had to face a tricky run of games including play-off chasing Bury Town, Aveley and Coggeshall Town in their last three matches.

“You don’t expect to take much out of them, you want to try nicking a win or a draw, but obviously taking nothing from them games is frustrating.

“We’ve got a few home fixtures coming up, but they’re still not easy, Dereham are on form then we got Bowers, who are top of the league, and then Canvey.

“This year there is nowhere near a game where you can say we’re on par on results or in the form guide.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager injured in ‘acid attack’ outside Romford station

Police outside of Romford station after a reported 'acid' attack last night. Photo: @sgt_collett

Woman in her 40s dies after being hit by a train at Romford station

Emergency services outside of Romford station after an incident last year. Photo: Ken Mears

Man arrested after alleged knife attack at Romford pie and mash shop

Police are at the Quadrant Arcade in Romford town centre. Photo: Google

Revealed: Restaurants in Havering with a zero food hygiene rating

Two restaurants in Havering were given a zero hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google Maps

Could fines for turning right into Hornchurch Lidl’s car park become a thing of the past?

The no right turn sign at Lidl in Hornchurch.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson is looking forward to a Trophy final against Enfield Town

Charlie Stimson netted for Hornchurch in their Velocity Trophy victory (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Wrexham boss praises bench after victory over Daggers

Stuart Beavon (in white) scored the only goal for Wrexham against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering athletes and clubs recognised for their sporting success at awards evening

The award winners pose with their trophies (Pic: Ron Cook)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists