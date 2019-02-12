Boro boss Martin felt his side threw points away against Canvey

Harry Aldridge of Romford punches clear during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin feels his side have thrown three points away as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Canvey Island at Rookery Hill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Khadean Campbell of Romford and Adetayo Osifuwa of Canvey during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019 Khadean Campbell of Romford and Adetayo Osifuwa of Canvey during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

Boro thought they had bagged themselves a point but Frankie Merrifield netted in the 90th minute to leave them with nothing to show for their efforts.

The long-serving says they were punished by the Gulls for one little lapse of concentrating in the dying stages.

“It was a game in my opinion that we’ve thrown away,” Martin said.

“I thought we done everything right up until the 90th minute then we just switched off for 30 seconds and we got punished.

Calvin Poku of Romford and Zack Littlejohn of Canvey during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019 Calvin Poku of Romford and Zack Littlejohn of Canvey during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

“No disrespect but we could have been two or three up by half-time as we created a lot of chances in the first-half.

“It sort of swung the other way and they then got a lot of set pieces, but nothing that really punished us.

“I would have been happy with the point and then moved onto the next game.”

Mark Bentley’s side had lost four consecutive matches heading into the clash and Boro felt it was a good opportunity for them to pick up points as they bid to avoid the drop.

“They weren’t on the best of runs either and it was probably one of our better chances to take points in our last four or five games, but we didn’t and that’s the frustrating thing for me as they’re not firing on all cylinders at the minute.

“They’ve come in our back garden and nicked the points off us.”

Boro had to bring captain Danny Cossington and striker Calvin Poku off at half-time due to knocks and Martin felt that didn’t help his side’s chances.

“We know Calvin is not the sharpest yet, he hasn’t played for a couple months, so we know he’s going to be more of an impact player like he did against Bowers when he came off the bench and got a goal.

“We took a gamble starting him and he broke down with his back, and then we lost Dan Cossington at half-time with a hamstring injury, which probably didn’t help our second-half performance.

“Losing your captain, your leader, and it was a risk whether you play him for the extra 45 minutes to nick a point or a win but lose him for six weeks when there is more to play for.”