Romford boss Martin backs his squad to fight on as they face mid-table Canvey Island

PUBLISHED: 09:37 21 February 2019

Romford's Ayo Olukoga on the ball against Grays Athletic earlier in the season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin is behind his squad and is up for the relegation battle once again as they head into the final stretch of the season.

Boro will welcome mid-table Canvey Island to Rookery Hill on Sunday (3pm) as they look to end their eight game winless run in the Bostik North.

And boss Martin is going to be giving away his Carabao Cup Final tickets away to ensure Romford have their best chance of causing an upset.

“I’m still behind them, I back the boys, yes they get told off but what do they do for no money,” he said.

“The talent is not there for no money, but the heart is, they just need to give a bit more and be a bit more aggressive.

“Frustrating for me the game is on a Sunday as obviously I’m a Chelsea fan and I’ve got tickets.

“I’ll give my tickets away and still be here which a lot of people probably wouldn’t do.

“I’m here for the fight and I’ve got to try getting these boys up for the game.”

The Gulls have lost four consecutive games in the Bostik North and Romford will be hoping they can possibly take advantage of that.

“You’re hoping for anything really, you’re bottom of the league, everyone is looking to come here and take three points off you comfortably.

“They might take their foot off the gas and if we can try getting a lead in a game then I think we’ll be alright.

“The games we have won this year are where we’ve been in the lead and we’ve only lost one game when we’ve been in the lead.”

Martin also admitted they will continue changing the formation and line-up until it clicks.

“We’re tinkering with things, we’re playing with three at the back, and trying things to go forward and create more chances.

“The only thing is we’re conceding goals, so what do you do, do you sit back and try claw out a 0-0 or lose 1-0 or do you go out all guns blazing.

“I’m more an attacking manager than I am a defensive one, so I’d rather go forward, but we have got to stop conceding.”

Boro continue conceding early goals and Martin insists they must manage the game alot better.

“Every manager looks at that, I’d look at that, and I’d say get at Romford in the first 15 minutes as they leak goals.

“We’ve got to shut up shop, keep the ball better, play at our pace until we find our rhythm.

“It goes in one ear and out the other, some of these footballers are like goldfish, they have a three second memory.

