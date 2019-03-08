Romford boss Martin pleased to see fans smiling again

Romford manager Paul Martin was pleased to see smiles back on the faces of the club's loyal supporters after making it back-to-back wins in the Velocity Trophy.

Luke McLeavey of Romford during Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019 Luke McLeavey of Romford during Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019

A brace from Timi Babalola and a solo effort from Luke McLeavy sealed a 3-1 win over Brentwood Town, despite a reply from Jason Williams at the Brentwood Arena on Tuesday.

The long-serving boss was also pleased to see his new signings slotting in well and admitted the Trophy matches have helped bed everyone into the squad.

"It was nice as the fans had smiles on their faces and the players got clapped off the pitch which hasn't happened in a while," Martin said.

"These games have given us a chance to move a few players on and open the door for a few new players, and it was probably one of the best performances I've seen in a long while against a good Brentwood team."

Martin praised the new additions especially striker Babalola who netted twice against Brentwood to take his tally up to three in as many games for the club.

"He had a good game on Saturday as well against Tonbridge Angels," Martin admitted.

"The four or five new players we've brought in have certainly helped, but we're not getting carried away as the friendly and Brentwood match were very good performances.

"We've got to keep that mentality up but we had a fantastic game against Canvey first game of the season and then lost 6-0.

"We look a lot more stable now and we've actually got it into their heads what we want them to do, they're taking it on board, and if they keep doing that we should be ok."

Romford lost 2-1 to National League South outfit Tonbridge Angels in a friendly on Saturday and Martin added: "They've just gone up and are finding it tough themselves. For the confidence side of things they needed it and it was much appreciated they offered us to go down there for the day.

"We held our own, though, and if I didn't make the five changes with 20 minutes to go then it could have been a different result.

"It was more about getting the new boys to work in with the old players to see what formations we can set up and see what our strongest will be.

"It worked well as we stuck with it and it worked against Brentwood."