Romford manager Martin pleased to see the last of Town striker Hughes

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 March 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

Romford boss Paul Martin insists he is glad to see the back of Brentwood Town striker Charlee Hughes after he netted a brace to beat his side 2-0.

The former Bowers & Pitsea attacker netted both in the eighth and 68th minute to seal the three points for Craig Shipmen’s side and leave Boro at the foot of the Bostik North table.

The youngster also bagged himself a hat-trick when Town sealed a 4-1 victory over Martin’s side at Rookery Hill in December.

“I’ll be glad to see the back of Charlee Hughes to be quite honest as he got a hat-trick against us at home and then he scores two against us at their place.

“But if we had a forward like that we might not be in this situation.”

The long-serving boss insists the defeat was harder to take as it was against one of their local rivals.

“We want to pick up points in every game, but it’s more disappointing because it’s a derby as well.

“We huffed and puffed to be quite honest and didn’t really create many chances.

“It was just one of them games, we’ve got no one scoring goals, and we’re conceding goals at stupid times.”

Boro have conceded in the first ten minutes in three of their last four fixtures and Martin believes the quality is not there right now.

“It’s the same old, same old, you’re not sure what you’re going to have turn up or what they’re going to perform like.

“The heart and soul is there like I keep saying but the quality is not there unfortunately.”

Although he did try bringing in an experienced head to help improve things at the back in John Maskell for the match.

“We brought John Maskell back into the side, who is a good friend of mine and played for Romford about 12 years ago.

“He’s 39 now centre-back and done very well in my opinion, but it’s just general mistakes that is costing us.

“It was a free header and a mistake at the back from young Toby Barlow.

He added: “Nine games to go, possibly we need 15 points to even have a chance of staying up, so it’s going to be a massive uphill battle.”

