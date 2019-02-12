Boro boss Martin feels mistakes cost them against Bowers

Romford manager Paul Martin on the touchline alongside Mark Lord at Rookery Hill (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin says sloppy mistakes are costing his side after falling to a 4-1 defeat against league leaders Bowers & Pitsea.

Calvin Poku during his spell with Redbridge (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Calvin Poku during his spell with Redbridge (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

A brace from David Knight, an effort from Bradley Warner and an own goal from Ayo Olukoga sealed the three points for Rob Small’s side despite a late consolation goal from new signing Calvin Poku at Rookery Hill.

And long-serving boss Martin feels conceding early on is costing them from sticking around and giving themselves a chance in games.

“Where’d you go, the only reason we’re getting beat is by mistakes,” he said.

“Well done to them, 4-1 top versus bottom, we didn’t create a chance in the first-half and conceded again in the first ten minutes.

“Then the first 15 minutes we conceded a second which was the same as Saturday, but we responded a lot better on Saturday than we did today (Wednesday).

“We could have had a life line at 3-0 but then we go and concede another sloppy goal from one of our experienced players.

“If you don’t hear the keeper you clear your lines, but he’s tried to shuffle it and been caught, then we’ve been punished.

“We got a goal back and then we missed another one as one of our own players cleared it off their line.”

Martin felt his side played more football than their opponents but didn’t pose the same threat going forward.

“They’ve got one way of playing, it’s not pretty but they’re top of the league, I’d rather that.

“I think we played more football than them today on the floor, but we didn’t hurt them as much as their direct ball with Lewis Manor winning his little knocks downs for three quality players.

“Their wage bill must be ridiculous.”

Striker Poku joined the club earlier in the week.

“That’s the positive, he’s always been about, he’s very experienced.

“He should have been playing at this level for a long time, but he’s bounced back and forth between this level and Essex Senior League.

“Hopefully I can give him a little bit of confidence, but that’s hard because the confidence is not there with the team at the minute.

“He’s a good asset to the club and hopefully he can be one to help us get out of jail.”