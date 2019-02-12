Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Boro boss Martin feels mistakes cost them against Bowers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 February 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin on the touchline alongside Mark Lord at Rookery Hill (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Romford manager Paul Martin on the touchline alongside Mark Lord at Rookery Hill (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin says sloppy mistakes are costing his side after falling to a 4-1 defeat against league leaders Bowers & Pitsea.

Calvin Poku during his spell with Redbridge (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Calvin Poku during his spell with Redbridge (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

A brace from David Knight, an effort from Bradley Warner and an own goal from Ayo Olukoga sealed the three points for Rob Small’s side despite a late consolation goal from new signing Calvin Poku at Rookery Hill.

And long-serving boss Martin feels conceding early on is costing them from sticking around and giving themselves a chance in games.

“Where’d you go, the only reason we’re getting beat is by mistakes,” he said.

“Well done to them, 4-1 top versus bottom, we didn’t create a chance in the first-half and conceded again in the first ten minutes.

“Then the first 15 minutes we conceded a second which was the same as Saturday, but we responded a lot better on Saturday than we did today (Wednesday).

“We could have had a life line at 3-0 but then we go and concede another sloppy goal from one of our experienced players.

“If you don’t hear the keeper you clear your lines, but he’s tried to shuffle it and been caught, then we’ve been punished.

“We got a goal back and then we missed another one as one of our own players cleared it off their line.”

Martin felt his side played more football than their opponents but didn’t pose the same threat going forward.

“They’ve got one way of playing, it’s not pretty but they’re top of the league, I’d rather that.

“I think we played more football than them today on the floor, but we didn’t hurt them as much as their direct ball with Lewis Manor winning his little knocks downs for three quality players.

“Their wage bill must be ridiculous.”

Striker Poku joined the club earlier in the week.

“That’s the positive, he’s always been about, he’s very experienced.

“He should have been playing at this level for a long time, but he’s bounced back and forth between this level and Essex Senior League.

“Hopefully I can give him a little bit of confidence, but that’s hard because the confidence is not there with the team at the minute.

“He’s a good asset to the club and hopefully he can be one to help us get out of jail.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

From the streets of Romford to a flat in Harold Hill: One Havering rough sleeper’s story

Former rough sleeper Hughie Carroll has credited the work of Havering Council and the Salvation Army with getting a roof back over his head. Photo: Havering Council

Three men sentenced after police discover £200,000 cannabis factory in Emerson Park

Picture: MET POLICE

Rainham private ambulance service rated inadequate by inspectors with allegations of ‘bullying’ among staff

SSG UK Specialist Ambulance Service Ltd was rated inadequate by CQC inspectors. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Witness saw people jump out of the way of car driven ‘erratically’ at crowds in Romford town centre, court told

A snapchat video showed a silver Ford Focus driving into crowds of people in Romford's town centre. Picture: @lordobasa

Man who allegedly shot and killed deer in Harold Hill appears at court charged with firearms offences

William Alldis at Barkingside Magistrates Court

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

Police have closed a road in Yaxham following a collision between two cars. Picture: Archant

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

The new H&M, which Chalcroft is building in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Boro boss Martin feels mistakes cost them against Bowers

Romford manager Paul Martin on the touchline alongside Mark Lord at Rookery Hill (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Joggers finish first at final South Essex League race

The Havering 90 Joggers squad at the Valentine's Chase The Moon 10k (pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

Romford boss Martin backs his squad to fight on as they face mid-table Canvey Island

Romford's Ayo Olukoga on the ball against Grays Athletic earlier in the season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch High School students swap classroom for soup kitchen on special community action day

Hornchurch High School students helping out at the Roneo Corner Tesco on Thursday. Photo: Hornchurch High School

Man arrested on suspicion of ABH after woman stabbed in the hand in Romford

Police officers reportedly cordoned off an area of South Street near Halfords while they investigated the incident. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists