Romford boss Martin says shambolic second-half cost them

Romford manager Paul Martin (C) during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin insists his side’s ‘shambolic’ second-half performance cost them as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against out-of-form Basildon United.

Despite the final result, Boro got off to a great start with George Woodward netting in the 12th minute to score for the second game in a row since returning to the club.

Three second-half goals from the Bees Daniel Cheema, Callum Taylor, and Joseph Paxman left Romford empty-handed at Rookery Hill on Saturday.

“We took the lead and created a lot of chances in the first-half, we probably could have been two or three nil up by half-time,” Martin said.

“It was just a shambolic second-half performance from the whole of my team basically.

“It was just not good enough to get us out of trouble, there is no point us beating Mildenhall the week before, then taking nothing from Basildon.”

He did feel it wasn’t a good game for supporters to watch due to the awful weather conditions.

“It weren’t a great game in terms of anyone paying to watch that game, the wind and pitch obviously didn’t help.”

The boss insists his side must stop conceding goals after Basildon netted three times in the space of just 12 minutes.

“We’ve got to stop conceding goals, in the Basildon game we conceded three goals in 12 minutes, which is not good enough especially against a team that was bottom of the form guide before the match.”

Martin says the only positive he can take from the match is that Woodward netted his second goal in just two games.

But he feels the victory over Mildenhall Town the weekend before now counts for nothing.

“That’s the only positive I can take from Saturday’s result, I wanted that gap closed to six points.

“At half-time we were six points behind Witham, but now we’re nine points behind them, and we were the only team to lose out of the bottom six or seven.

“The Mildenhall result counts for nothing if you don’t win the following game.

“I’m not happy what so ever.”