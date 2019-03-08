Romford boss Martin is keen to take the sting completely out of ever-changing Bees

Romford manager Paul Martin says Basildon United will be an unknown quantity but is hoping to take advantage of their recent misfortunes.

Boro will head to the Ho Ho Stadium to take on the Bees on Saturday in the hope of building on their 2-1 win over relegation rivals Mildenhall Town last weekend.

The boss will also be keen to try using their confidence to their advantage as their opponents have fell to seven consecutive defeats in the Bostik North.

“I’ve not really seen many teams play this year, no disrespect to any of them; I’ve not really put myself out there to go see them as I know how a lot of the managers set up in this league now.

“They’ve had a lot of changes, a lot of new faces, and have probably used the same amount of players we have in the last five months.

“It will be an unknown game and looks like it will be a scrappy game, it just depends on who has the more determination, and who takes their chances.”

Martin feels every game is winnable as long as his side play to their strengths and concentrate for the full 90 minutes.

“If we turn up every game is winnable, there is a boat like us at the minute where they’re not picking up results at the minute, and finding it hard.

“They conceded in the 90th minute to lose on Saturday.”

He is hoping the weather forecast is good to them as his side face promotion hopefuls Maldon & Tiptree and Heybridge Swifts in the following two fixtures.

“Whether the game goes ahead will be a different matter because of the weather this week is not going to be kind to us.

“Obviously we want to play now because our hairs on the back of our necks should be standing up a bit more than theirs.

“If that gets called off then we have Maldon and Heybridge on the spin, we’ve got Maldon at home and I think they have the best away record, and then Heybridge away who have the best home record.

“It’s not going to be easy, we’ve got to keep doing our jobs as like I always say the work ethic is there.

“We’ve just got to keep knuckling down and see where we lie with three or four games left.”

Boro’s final four matches include AFC Sudbury, Soham Town Rangers, Grays Athletic and Felixstowe & Walton United.