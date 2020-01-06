Search

Romford manager Tamplin makes more signings

PUBLISHED: 08:37 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:37 06 January 2020

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin has been busy making a number of new signings with more expected to come throughout the week.

Boro have played minimal games in the last month due to fixtures being postponed but the boss has still been active as he bids to bolster the strength of his squad.

Following the new that he released Adam Cunnington, Ryan Cresswell, and Dominic McHale the multi-millionaire has moved to replace them with the likes of Louie Theophanous, Brandon Young-Chambers, Bobby Mills and Samni Odelusi.

Forward Theophanous worked under Tamplin at Billericay and has proved deadly in front of goal at majority of his clubs around the non league circuit.

You may also want to watch:

The 28-year-old has played for the likes of Dover Athletic, St Albans City and Kingstonian to name a few.

Striker Odelusi has also joined the squad following a short stint at South Shields this season.

The 26-year-old has played for the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Colchester United, Cheltenham Town and Halifax Town as well as a number of loan spells including at Coventry City and Blackpool.

Youngster Mills also joins the ranks on loan from National League side Bromley following a loan spell at Hampton & Richmond Borough for the first half of the season.

Young-Chambers has also joined the club to give Tamplin plenty of options to choose from in the coming weeks.

The club has now signed 37 players since the new manager's arrival.

