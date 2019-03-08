Search

Romford boss Martin eager to cause an upset this term as he starts squad building

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 May 2019

Jimmy Cox scores the third goal for Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin insists a relegation battle will not even be in his mind during the 2019/20 Bostik North season.

Boro have already moved to re-sign defenders Danny Cossington, Danny Nesbitt, George Woodward and striker Jimmy Cox.

They've also arranged a number of trials, which has seen 65 applicants apply already, since the club found out the news they have been handed a reprieve.

"I'm not even going to say survive or talk about relegation next year, I'm talking top ten," Martin said.

"I give 100 per cent and everything for this club, and I want to upset this league."

The long-serving boss, who has been in charge for more than 580 fixtures, is desperate to get the club back to Havering.

Although, next season they will be ground-sharing with Brentwood Town, after spending just one season at East Thurrock United's Rookery Hill.

"It's still not ideal, I've never managed in my own ground, I took over 15 years ago and I've never had a game in a place where we can say it's our own ground.

"It's going to be different as we've got to find our feet again over there and see what the pitch is like to see what kind of players we can attract."

Martin believes it will make it harder to recruit experienced players as Brentwood can most likely offer them funds than Boro can't.

"It's different as well as how do I sign a player when they can play for Brentwood for 50 quid.

"That's why we've always had these grounds, Thurrock and East Thurrock because we know we can push the youngsters we think are good enough to move up like Jonathan Nzengo did last year at East Thurrock.

"It's going to be hard now as I'll sit down with a player, try sell the club, and he could say Brentwood have come in for me."

As well as players for next season's squad, the club is looking for a shirt sponsor, and a volunteer to look after the clubs media channels, create content, take photos, videos, and interview players.

The trial dates are on Saturday, June, 15 and Sunday, June, 16 at Fords Sports & Social Club for any players interested.

Email Rfcinfo11@gmail.com to apply for the trials.

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. He has shown support for a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze in London Road on Friday night. Picture: Kayleigh Walker

Jordan Douherty murder: 17-year-old sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for killing boy by Collier Row community centre

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

