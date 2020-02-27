Video

'Best moment in football' for Tamplin as Romford pull off shock win at leaders Maldon

Romford midfielder Archie Tamplin in action against Hullbridge Sports (Pic: George Tewkesbury) © Copyright: GT Photography 2020 - George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury, all rights reserved

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin described their 3-1 victory over Isthmian League North leaders Maldon & Tiptree as his best moment in football to date.

Louie Theophanous of Romford during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020 Louie Theophanous of Romford during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

Boro pulled off an upset as goals from Ejiro Okosieme, Mekhi McLeod and Archie Tamplin sealed the three points over the Jammers on Tuesday.

That made it four consecutive wins for Romford after they had beaten Soham Town Rangers 4-1 on Saturday thanks to a brace of Adam Morgan penalties and goals from both Louie Theophanous and Carlos Djalo.

"It was an amazing moment and to be honest with you probably my best moment in football to date," Tamplin said.

"You never know you're going to win, of course you never know, as anyone can lose and win.

When the bottom of the league make a real statement against the league champions to be pic.twitter.com/OhwjGlbr5U — Glenn Tamplin (@glenntamplin) February 25, 2020

"After we played Soham and won 4-1 with a couple of new players that have come in and have actually completed the side - I know I've said that before, but actually have.

"I knew Scott Doe was coming in on the Monday as I spoke to him and Dover Athletic on the Thursday.

"I knew as long as we went out against Maldon as men and took the game to them we'd do well."

The boss praised how their tactics paid off as they opted to go for a very attacking line-up to close down Maldon from playing the ball out from the back.

"What no one realises is we played a 3-3-4, we put four up front, so their wing-backs couldn't get out to pin them back, but they still played three at front and went for it but I backed my back three against their front three," he said.

"It worked, but I don't worry about them, I make people worry about us."

Son Archie netted his first senior goal at Maldon much to dad's delight but he insisted success was down to the hunger shown by his squad, adding: "Let's not forget they're 10 points clear, five games in hand, they're linked with Colchester United and they've got some amazing players.

"I think where Maldon went wrong is I think the players felt they'd won the game before they'd even kicked the ball.

"For me, when Archie stepped on the pitch, he's younger than a lot of their players, same age as some of their younger players, but he just seemed hungrier like all my players did.

"To score his first senior goal against high competition, I believe they'll win the league again next year in the league above as they're a very good side."