Romford bolster squad even further with a trio of additions

Romford snap up a trio of signings to add to the new additions already announced this week by manager Glenn Tamplin.

Boro have moved to bring in Ejiro Okosieme and Danny Waldren from National League South outfit Welling United as well as the loan signing of goalkeeper Jake Jessup from Chelmsford City.

Former Billericay Town midfielder Waldren has worked under boss Tamplin previously and will now be reunited.

The 30-year-old left Billericay after Tamplin's departure to re-join his former club Welling where he has spent the last few months.

Defender Okosieme also joins from the Wings where he has made 11 appearances so far this campaign.

The 27-year-old has also been at the likes of Braintree Town, Dover Athletic, and Macclesfield Town in the past.

Jessup also joins the squad on loan from the Clarets following a brief loan stint at Brightlingsea Regent recently.

He played in three matches for the Regent including victories over Corinthian-Casuals and Histon and a narrow defeat at Leatherhead.

Jessup has also turned out for Cambridge City this season and has made two appearances for Chelmsford.