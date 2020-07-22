Romford owner Tamplin is looking to form a consortium of businessmen

Romford owner/manager Glenn Tamplin is looking to build a consortium of businessmen to help him build a new stadium and support many causes including homelessness.

The multi-millionaire has big plans for Boro but he has admitted he learnt a lot from his time running Billericay Town and one of those things was that he needs support to achieve everything he would like to.

It includes building a new stadium for the club in London Road, Romford, helping homeless people, disabled children and addicts alongside bringing the community together through football.

“I done it at Billericay, we built a stadium, helped some disabled children, we helped the homeless and we started to galvanise the community,” Tamplin told his followers on Twitter.

“I’ve now passed that on and the new owners will do a fantastic job taking that forward, I know they will, but what I did learn from my time at Billericay is that I can’t do it alone.

“I’m looking for a consortium of 10 business people that want to get involved with Romford Football Club.

“It’s not just going to be a football club, we’re going to be having a TV show on one of the main five Tv channels, a documentary series a bit like Salford.

“We’ve got an events company set up that is going to be called Romford FC events that will support the homeless, disabled children, and addicts.”

“We’re going to build a stadium in Romford near the dog track in London Road, we’ve got funding for that.”

The former Billericay Town owner is urging those that love football and own a business to come get involved with a team that he feels are going places.

They will once again play in the Isthmian North for the 2020/21 season with the exact same teams as last season due to the season being made null and void through the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s basically going to be a team that I feel will win the league the next two seasons running and I want to take us to the Football League, so if you’re a football lover come and be involved, be on the board of directors.

“Let’s and galvanise the community, let’s make a difference, and if you’ve got all that money in your pockets let’s give some back and help others that are less fortunate than us.”