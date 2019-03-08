Search

Romford snap up forward Nash for new season

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 June 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro boss Paul Martin will cast his eye over a number of trialists this weekend

Romford have continued their team-building plans for the 2019/20 Bostik North season by signing forward Jay Nash.

The striker, who started out in Dagenham & Redbridge's academy, has played for a number of local clubs.

Following a spell with Grays Athletic, Nash found a home at Great Wakering Rovers and scored plenty of goals at Burroughs Park.

He has also turned out for Bowers & Pitsea and will hope to find the net plenty of times for Romford during the 2019/20 campaign.

Boro boss Paul Martin continues to make plans for the new season, having seen the club earn a reprieve from relegation, and the club will hold trials this weekend.

Boro asked for players get in touch for the open trials and were inundated with hundreds of footballers eager to attend at Fords Sports & Social Club.

Romford had so many get in contact, earlier this week they released the following statement.

It read: "An unprecedented 230 players have applied for the trials, so unfortunately we are not accepting any more applications at the present time."

