Romford fall short to Hullbridge Sports on return to action

Isthmian North: Romford 1 Hullbridge Sports 2

Romford fell short as they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to mid-table Hullbridge Sports on their return to league action following a number of postponements.

Goals from Jamie Salmon and Daniel Walker sealed the three points for the Sports despite a consolation goal from striker Louie Theophanous at Parkside Stadium.

Glenn Tamplin's side started brightly with a couple of early chances going just wide of the net before Adam Morgan beat the offside trap and fired a shot in the 10th minute, but Lewis Greene denied the former Liverpool forward with his legs.

Despite the early pressure coming from Boro, it was Hullbridge who broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, as a corner was whipped in by Callum Thompson and cause problems for Romford.

It was cleared off the line but Jamie Salmon was on hand to poke it home and give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The hosts then had a few more chances that went wide of the target before Sports doubled their lead in the 37th minute of play.

Good work from Matt Rose on the left, laid the ball off for Dan Walker to drill past goalkeeper Matthew Cafer, and they took that lead into the break.

Romford pulled one back just seven minutes into the second-half as Louie Theophanous found the net to give them a life line.

They then pressed on for an equaliser with Morgan and Theophanous both being denied by the Sports shot-stopper Greene shortly after.

Boro then had a golden chance to level the score as they were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute of the contest.

Morgan stepped up to the spot to take it, but clipped the corner of crossbar, and it went out for a goal-kick.

Hullbridge goalkeeper Greene was then forced into a couple more saves but they held on to seal the win over Romford.

Romford: Cafer, Toussaint (Mills 46), Sprague, Bonnett-Johnson, Eyong, Okosieme, Leacock McLeod, Tamplin, Theophanous, Morgan (Rochester 74), Banton (Joseph-Baker 64).

Unused subs: Exley Banks and Bacon.

Hullbridge Sports: Greene, Homans, Rose, Allen, Agboola, Gumbs, Thompson, Fitzer, Bishop (Wright 46), Walker (Sotoyinbo 53), Salmon.

Unused subs: Hornsley, Monsheju, Frederick.