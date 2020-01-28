Search

Advanced search

Romford fall short to Hullbridge Sports on return to action

PUBLISHED: 08:12 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:12 28 January 2020

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

© Copyright: GT Photography 2020 - George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury, all rights reserved

Isthmian North: Romford 1 Hullbridge Sports 2

Romford fell short as they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to mid-table Hullbridge Sports on their return to league action following a number of postponements.

Goals from Jamie Salmon and Daniel Walker sealed the three points for the Sports despite a consolation goal from striker Louie Theophanous at Parkside Stadium.

Glenn Tamplin's side started brightly with a couple of early chances going just wide of the net before Adam Morgan beat the offside trap and fired a shot in the 10th minute, but Lewis Greene denied the former Liverpool forward with his legs.

Despite the early pressure coming from Boro, it was Hullbridge who broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, as a corner was whipped in by Callum Thompson and cause problems for Romford.

It was cleared off the line but Jamie Salmon was on hand to poke it home and give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The hosts then had a few more chances that went wide of the target before Sports doubled their lead in the 37th minute of play.

Good work from Matt Rose on the left, laid the ball off for Dan Walker to drill past goalkeeper Matthew Cafer, and they took that lead into the break.

You may also want to watch:

Romford pulled one back just seven minutes into the second-half as Louie Theophanous found the net to give them a life line.

They then pressed on for an equaliser with Morgan and Theophanous both being denied by the Sports shot-stopper Greene shortly after.

Boro then had a golden chance to level the score as they were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute of the contest.

Morgan stepped up to the spot to take it, but clipped the corner of crossbar, and it went out for a goal-kick.

Hullbridge goalkeeper Greene was then forced into a couple more saves but they held on to seal the win over Romford.

Romford: Cafer, Toussaint (Mills 46), Sprague, Bonnett-Johnson, Eyong, Okosieme, Leacock McLeod, Tamplin, Theophanous, Morgan (Rochester 74), Banton (Joseph-Baker 64).

Unused subs: Exley Banks and Bacon.

Hullbridge Sports: Greene, Homans, Rose, Allen, Agboola, Gumbs, Thompson, Fitzer, Bishop (Wright 46), Walker (Sotoyinbo 53), Salmon.

Unused subs: Hornsley, Monsheju, Frederick.

Most Read

Firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning Romford flat

The London Fire Brigade was called to Bridport Avenue just off Justsums Lane at 11.20pm on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps

Barking-born photographer’s stunning snap of Hornchurch Country Park could be named Essex Wildlife Trust’s photo of the year

The ‘EWT to a Tee’ award was won by Matthew Chapman’s serene image taken at Hornchurch Country Park

Man pleads guilty after masked home invaders hold ‘Rambo knife’ to sleeping teen’s chest in York Way Estate

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Stop and search in Havering soars for the first time in a decade

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Could you manage one of Romford’s oldest pubs after £100,000 refurbishment?

The Lamb pub in the market place

Most Read

Firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning Romford flat

The London Fire Brigade was called to Bridport Avenue just off Justsums Lane at 11.20pm on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps

Barking-born photographer’s stunning snap of Hornchurch Country Park could be named Essex Wildlife Trust’s photo of the year

The ‘EWT to a Tee’ award was won by Matthew Chapman’s serene image taken at Hornchurch Country Park

Man pleads guilty after masked home invaders hold ‘Rambo knife’ to sleeping teen’s chest in York Way Estate

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Stop and search in Havering soars for the first time in a decade

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Could you manage one of Romford’s oldest pubs after £100,000 refurbishment?

The Lamb pub in the market place

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford fall short to Hullbridge Sports on return to action

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Stop and search in Havering soars for the first time in a decade

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Simply the worst! West Ham scraping the bottom of the barrel

West Bromwich Albion's Conor Townsend celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.

Reid happy to be in right place at right time after notching debut double

Alex Reid of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team against Notts County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Holocaust Memorial Day 2020: Havering honours victims with commemorative service

Reverend Lee Sunderland, Rabbi of Romford and District Synagogue in Eastern Road led the service. Picture: Havering Council
Drive 24