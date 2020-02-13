Search

Romford manager Tamplin backs Morgan for big tally

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 February 2020

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin celebrates an 89th minute winner against Brentwood Town with his players (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

© Copyright: GT Photography 2020 - George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury, all rights reserved

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin is hoping former Liverpool striker Adam Morgan will continue repaying him as they head into a clash with Hullbridge Sports.

Romford striker Adam Morgan in action against Brentwood Town (Pic: George Tewkesbury)Romford striker Adam Morgan in action against Brentwood Town (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Boro make the trip to Lower Road on Saturday on the back on two consecutive victories in Isthmian League North as they begin to turn their fortunes around under their new multi-millionaire owner.

They will then also travel to take on Histon on Tuesday and boss Tamplin is in confident mood as they look forward to a busy fixture list, hoping especially that Morgan can continue finding the net after netting a brace last weekend.

"Adam Morgan has come down to London because his partner is down here, he was looking for a job and a change of life, and the only reason I got him as a player is because I gave him a job full-time to provide for his family otherwise he would never be playing at this level," he said.

"What I also said to him, because it's the sort of thing I do, is I got him a personal trainer every day of the week in my house at my gym. You can't be playing for Liverpool in the Europa League and drop this standard that quick.

Romford striker Louie Theophanous has a shot against Brentwood Town (Pic: George Tewkesbury)Romford striker Louie Theophanous has a shot against Brentwood Town (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

"You don't lose talent, so for me it's very simple that he needed some loving and given some confidence.

"I've given him all of that and now he's repaying me."

Romford lost 2-1 to Hullbridge on Monday, January 27, despite dominating the encounter and they will be keen to get one back of their opponents.

Adam Morgan of Romford during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020Adam Morgan of Romford during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

"It's very simple, it's one game at a time," added Tamplin.

"Like an addict it's one day at a time, but we have to go on a roll and get ourselves on a run.

"Let's not get too excited, all we've beaten in the last two games is Felixstowe & Walton United who unfortunately look like the favourites to be relegated and Brentwood, the team just above them.

"All we've beaten is second from bottom and third from bottom, so let's not get too carried away.

"Yes, a team we come up against recently, we lost 2-1, had a penalty, had a goalline clearance, hit the crossbar and a team we were far better than and didn't deserve to lose against.

"I'm very confident going into Saturday's game."

Tamplin also revealed plans are underway to bring Romford back to the borough as he is in talks with the Council.

