Romford chairman eyeing opportunity to get off the foot of the table

Freddy Moncur of Romford and Aryton Coley of Coggeshall Town during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford chairman Steve Gardener is eyeing the final three fixtures of the year as a good chance to lift themselves from the foot of the Isthmian League North Division table, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boro will welcome Hullbridge Sports to the Brentwood Arena on Saturday as they look to build on their 2-1 win over Felixstowe & Walton United last weekend.

They then also take on landlords Brentwood Town the following week and then visit Aveley just after Christmas to round off 2019.

"We've got three more games until the end of the year, we've got Hullbridge who are down towards that end of the table, but that won't be easy as they won on Tuesday night," Gardener said.

"They were 3-0 down at half-time and ended up coming back to win it 4-3, so that will be difficult, but the week after we have Brentwood who are also down there as well.

You may also want to watch:

"If we were able to win those two games then obviously it gives you six more points and potentially you could be off the bottom of the table by Christmas."

Owner-manager Glenn Tamplin has been setting targets of a play-off push and the chairman says ambitions are high, but the first step is moving off the bottom.

"Although you could look at the long game and people are saying the squad that Romford has got is too good to go down, you still don't want to be that bottom club, and you want to start climbing the table," added Gardener.

"Glenn has made it very clear he is not going to settle for 15th or 16th, but coming off the bottom psychologically would be the first step in the rebirth of the club."

Adam Morgan and Dominic McHale netted the goals to bag Boro three points at fellow strugglers Felixstowe on Saturday and Gardener said: "I thought first half we were really good. We struggled a bit more in the second half as they came out and came at us.

"We held on, were resolute, and I think the most important thing was to get three points because there was some daylight between us and some of the sides above, so we needed to close that.

"There is a lot of talent on show, but what will take time is for those guys to get to know how they all play together as a team, and that is coming as the Felixstowe performance was more accomplished than the previous ones."