Romford are going ‘in blind’ as they host newly-promoted Histon says manager Martin

Romford manager Paul Martin admitted they're going in blind as they welcome Histon this weekend.

Boro host the newly-promoted Stutes at the Brentwood Arena on Saturday as they continue to search for a first win in Isthmian League North this season.

Long-serving boss Martin does know that either way the Eastern Counties Premier Division champions will throw everything at his side after seeing they lost 6-1 to Grays Athletic in midweek.

"We're going into this one very blind as we don't know them, they've not been down here local enough for us to go watch them," Martin said.

"I'm not sure whether they would have watched us, but everyone is going to try throwing everything at us, as we've gone back to leaking a lot of goals whereas we shut up shop for a few games.

"Hopefully it was just a blip, Saturday might be better, but I'm an honest manager and have to tell people the truth."

Defenders Danny Nesbitt and Dilan Thandi will be hoping to get the nod for the starting line-up after watching the side leak six goals from the bench.

"I can't get their heads up after a defensive performance like that and there is two centre-halves who were sitting on the bench and itching now to push me and saying 'give me my shirt back'," he said.

"We're trying to stabilise the side a little bit and keep the same 11 on the pitch as long as we can to try building some momentum."

Martin wants a response from his side and is confident they know how as they did score a good goal in the Grays clash thanks to Temi Babalola. He added: "Our goal was decent, good build-up play, good cross and good finish - that's how easy football is.

"I've got so much fire in my belly I'll try and get them up for the game.

"I've been in the league long enough, I knew what system Jim Cooper was going to play, but when you've got George Purcell, Joao Carlos and Luke Callendar up top it's going to be a hard test.

"We know we can compete with anyone, but we've got to start learning to shut up shop for the first 15 minutes of the second half, as that's where we keep being punished.

"It gave us a bump back down to earth and we've got to respond."

Boro also crashed out of the FA Trophy with a 2-1 loss to Whitehawk on Saturday.