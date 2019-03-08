Romford boss Martin knows Heybridge will be fired up after heavy defeat to Aveley

Anthony Page of Romford during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin is expecting Heybridge Swifts to be fired up for their clash on Saturday after suffering a heavy defeat last weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Giovanni Palmer of Romford during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019 Giovanni Palmer of Romford during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019

Boro will make the trip to Scraley Road as they still look to pull themselves off the foot of the Isthmian League North table.

Martin's men head into the fixture on the back of a 3-3 draw with Soham Town Rangers, while Swifts endured a 5-0 defeat to Aveley last weekend.

"They're always hard games, we've had some defeats and I've had some good results there over the years," Martin said.

"The only worry is that they're coming off a 5-0 thumping against Aveley and is that going to get their backs up.

Ben Turner of Romford heads clear during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019 Ben Turner of Romford heads clear during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019

"Their manager was definitely not happy with that result, so he's going to tell them to go prove themselves.

"It can go two ways, the confidence could be dead or it could be a massive kick up the backside to go perform against us.

You may also want to watch:

"They've got bags of quality, even when they were 5-0 down they took three top forwards off, and brought three top forwards on.

"They're very organised and strong, but if we turn up anything can happen."

The long-serving boss knows if his squad stick to the game plan they can be in with a shout in any fixture this season.

"Most of it is on the day, all 11 players showed up against Histon and we won 5-1, if two or three don't show up you might struggle," he added.

"You can't carry players and you've got to take your chances, which we are as we're scoring, but we're also leaking a lot of goals."

Romford have slowly improved their form with a victory and two draws in their last five league fixtures while also picking up cup and trophy wins in recent weeks.

"We're doing okay, we've got four or five injuries as well, but you've only got to look at the last five league games - drawn two, lost two and won one, but the two losses were to top and second in the league at the time," added Martin.

"It's a lot more positive on that side of things, we know we'll get a couple more heavy defeats, but we know we can upset a few of them as well. As long as the boys keep doing what we're asking them to do, we should be okay, but there is still a long way to go yet.