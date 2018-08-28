Boro’s Martin gutted with Swifts loss

Paul Martin looks on from the touchline (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Paul Martin was disappointed with the manner in which Romford conceded some of the goals in a 5-1 defeat at home to Heybridge Swifts in the Bostik North.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boro fell behind in the 21st minute when Matthew Price scored from the spot for Swifts.

Alfie Hewitt equalised for the Rookery Hill club 20 minutes later, but a Harrison Chatting goal on the stroke of half-time sent the visitors in ahead.

Heybridge added to their lead after the break with goals from Price, Jack Adlington-Pile and Elliott Ronto.

And Romford boss Martin was left to reflect on another difficult day at the office for his side, who are now without a win in their last 10 league games.

“It was another hard game for us and another hard result to take,” admitted Martin.

“I thought we competed well, but Heybridge have some special players in their squad which may have been the difference.

“We also didn’t help ourselves as some of the goals we conceded were sloppy.”

It could have been different for Romford had they made it to half-time level at 1-1 against Heybridge.

As it transpired, Chatting’s goal was a cruel blow for the hosts as they conceded a second in the last knockings of the first half.

And Martin revealed that led to a last-minute change to his team-talk during the interval.

“We’d worked hard to get back in the game and deserved to be level, and with 30 seconds left in the half you’re thinking your half-time team talk will be positive,” he added.

“Then Heybridge go and get their second, which was a poor goal to concede, and suddenly that talk goes from being largely positive to being a bit different.

“I couldn’t fault the work rate and the effort from the players again, but general errors from players old and young cost us.

“Our luck has to turn soon, but the manner in which we conceded some of the goals on Saturday was not good enough.

“The enthusiasm from the players was there, but the luck just isn’t with us at the minute.”