Romford kick start pre-season with victory over Saffron Walden Town

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury) © Copyright: GT Photography 2020 - George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury, all rights reserved

Romford kicked off their pre-season programme with a 1-0 win at Essex Senior League side Saffron Walden Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury) Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Boro dominated first-half proceedings without creating too many clear-cut chances, but ought to have led at the break.

The only goal of the contest came after 57 minutes before the home side created a number of opportunities as Boro made a number of substitutions.

You may also want to watch:

Pre-season friendlies are notoriously unreliable indicators of league form, but Romford will be pleased to have a first win and a clean sheet under their belts in their first run out against a side who were leading the Essex Senior League when the 2019/20 season was aborted.

Romford travel to Harlow Town on Saturday for a second pre-season clash and visit Sawbridgeworth Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

The winners of that tie will be bag £1,125 in prize money, while the losers will earn £375.

They also face Ramsgate and Barking in pre-season before the 2020/21 season starts on September 19.