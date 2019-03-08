Boro boss Martin will make changes for FA Cup tie with Harwich after Bees defeat

Romford manager Paul Martin will look to make changes for his side's FA Cup clash with Harwich & Parkeston this weekend.

Giovanni Palmer of Romford FC brings the ball forward during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019 Giovanni Palmer of Romford FC brings the ball forward during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Boro will make the trip to The Royal Oak on Saturday for their preliminary round clash with the Thurlow Nunn First Division South outfit.

Experienced boss Martin knows they need to be better than in midweek, where they lost 6-0 to Basildon United, to progress into the next round of the cup competition.

"We need to rethink what squad we take with us. We know we've still not got 'Cosso' (Dan Cossington), George Woodward and Ross Dipple," he said.

"We've also picked up two bad injuries; Jay Nash could be ankle ligaments, which could be four to six weeks.

"Jimmy Cox pulled up with a calf strain."

Martin expects his side to bounce back as they have done over the years that he has been in charge at the club.

"We've lost heavy before and responded well," he added.

"We've got a lot of personnel we can bring in, we've got four or five we left at home last night.

"A couple of subs that come on - Rashaad Ogun, Adeniyi Gbolahan and Reece Tranter - were probably our best players, so they'll be in contention to start."

The long-serving boss revealed he is willing to reimburse the fans who made the trip to the Cousins Stadium, but also knows his squad is young and will learn from the experience.

He said: "I've apologised to the supporters and I'm happy to reimburse their money as that's how embarrassed I was.

"I have got to understand it's a young squad with a lot of 17 and 18-year-olds that have not played at this level before.

"Sometimes they need the hairdryer treatment as they need to understand they can't pick their games.

"Hopefully they respond well on Saturday but it's not going to be an easy game as Harwich have got a very good following at home.

"They've not been in the FA Cup for 10 years and have just beat Ilford in the competition.

"Realistically now you'd be looking at them as favourites to win the game so I've got to make sure we knuckle down, do the right things, and turn up on the day."

Romford will then face Aveley in the league on Bank Holiday Monday at the Brentwood Arena.