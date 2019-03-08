Romford boss says patience is running out with young squad

Paul Martin, Manager and his Romford support team during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin says patience is running thin as he thinks about rebuilding his squad after the first month of the season, writes Jacob Ranson..

Boro head into a clash with Great Wakering Rovers at the Brentwood Arena on Saturday in the BetVictor Isthmian League North division on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Barton Rovers in the FA Cup last weekend.

Martin's men currently sit bottom of the league table with no points to their name after four matches.

"Patience is running out with the supporters, me and the players," the long-serving boss said.

"We all know in football that it's a cruel game sometimes. Do I stick with this lot and see if they can turn results around or do I change it?

"But either way I've got to take the blame as I'm the one who brought the players to the club. I'm not holding back on that side of things.

"Obviously I wanted to try freshening the squad up this year, and bringing some youngsters in.

"They're not performing and letting me down so it's frustrating at the minute, I know it's never an easy ride being the Romford manager as I've had some tough tests, but it's only getting tougher each year."

Martin knows it will be a tough task to make wholesale changes with no budget but insists he needs more hard workers.

"I've got to make sure we get the right personnel in," he said. "Obviously the finance side brings quality in, but I always have grafters but at the minute we're letting teams dictate and bully us.

"As soon as we concede one the players are looking around thinking when is it going to be two, three or four and that's not acceptable in my opinion.

"We have played six games, conceded 27 goals and scored five. It's not good enough and I'm just telling the truth.

"I'll work hard to try bringing players in that are hungry enough to fight for a shirt."

He added: "It's hard because supporters and people look at it like I'm being impatient as building a young squad takes time.

"But realistically I can see there is not enough quality in the squad and that is something I need to address."