Romford crash out of Essex Senior Cup with Rovers defeat

George Woodward of Romford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior Cup: Romford 2 Great Wakering Rovers 3

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Romford crashed out of the Essex Senior Cup in the third round with a narrow 3-2 defeat to league rivals Great Wakering Rovers.

Goals from Joshua Wiggins, Adalberto Pinto and Jake Gordon sealed the win for the visitors despite goals from Boro's Anas Antoniou and new signing Warren Kayambe at the Brentwood Arena.

Early in the contest Boro left-back Giovanni Palmer raced down the left flank with pace but his final touch was too heavy which meant goalkeeper Bobby Mason was able to come out to collect.

In the 12th minute Rovers Josh Wiggins curled an effort over the crossbar as he turned with the ball on the edge of the box.

A minute later Romford broke the deadlock as Anas Antoniou fired into the bottom left corner after the ball came loose as Warren Kayambe was knocked off the ball inside the box.

Goalkeeper Mason then tipped a Kayambe shot out for a corner after the attacker was played in by Malaki Toussaint.

Rovers had another chance as Alfie Hilton was played in behind down the right but his effort was comfortably held by goalkeeper Jack Riddell in the 33rd minute.

Five minutes later Boro attacker Kayambe sent an effort flying over the crossbar after cutting in from the left side.

On the stroke of half-time the visitors Josh Wiggins levelled the score as he found the back of the net.

The second-half picked up where it left off with the Rovers on the front foot meaning goalkeeper Riddle had to pull off a save to deny Jack Stevenson.

You may also want to watch:

The young shot-stopper then denied another effort with his feet to keep the score at 1-1.

In the 54th minute Rovers midfielder Stevenson volleyed an effort on target but Riddle made the save.

Antoniou had a shot deflected out for a corner after Jimmy Cox headed the ball back across the goal from an incoming cross just minutes later.

Cox then had a chance of his own but he shot just wide of the right post after the ball bounced into his path inside the box.

The visitors then took the lead as Adalberto Pinto headed home a corner unmarked in the box in the 65th minute.

It could have easily been 3-1 to the Rovers as Stevenson surged into the box but he had his effort denied by Riddle from point blank range.

Kayambe scored on his debut for Boro to level the score at 2-2 as he latched onto a long cross at the back post in the 73rd minute.

Romford continued to press but fourt minutes from time Rovers substitute Jake Gordon tucked a shot between the legs of Boro goalkeeper Riddle to give them a 3-2 lead.

They held on for the win and Romford crashed out of the cup competition.

Romford: Riddell, Sumithran, Palmer (Joseph 80), Brookman (Cossington 66), Thandi, Nesbitt, Toussaint, Woodward, Cox, Kayambe, Anastasios (Little 66).

Unused subs: Barlow.

Great Wakering Rovers: Mason, Hay, Conway, Pinto (Jaggs 66), Heath, Woodhouse (Gordon 66), Wiggins (Johnson 82), Stevenson, Walker, Tuohy, Hilton.

Unused subs: Cox and Lelliott.