Romford director Goldstone pleased with efforts despite cup exit

Romford director of football Alex Goldstone was pleased with the efforts of his players despite crashing out of the Essex Senior Cup with a 3-2 defeat to Great Wakering Rovers.

Goals from Joshua Wiggins, Adalberto Pinto and Jake Gordon sealed the win for the visitors despite goals from Boro's Anas Antoniou and new signing Warren Kayambe at the Brentwood Arena.

They had to start the game without a number of players who they've lost to injury in recent weeks including Michael Agboola and Luke McLeavy as well as losing striker Temi Babalola to Brentwood Town.

"Performance wise it was probably one of our better performances in the last couple of weeks, we've half turned the corner, brought in some players but lost some key players.

"We're a little bit depleted at the minute in terms of injuries, we've lost Luke and Michael at the back, they're big characters to lose and obviously we lost Temi from up front as well.

"It's been tough, but the performance today (Wednesday) we couldn't have faulted the players, we wanted them to work hard and they have so that is all we can ask.

"A couple of mistakes have cost us in the game and we've lost 3-2."

Romford had new signings in Warren Kayambe from Grays Athletic and defender David Brookman make their debuts in the cup defeat but Goldstone was impressed with the duo.

"Young Warren we brought him in from Grays, he scored the winner against us last week in the cup, and we poached him.

"I thought he done really well tonight (Wednesday), he's only a young lad, and I believe he's only going to get better and better.

"Left centre half David, was a little bit of an unknown and we haven't seen him play, but we're short on defenders and took a chance of him.

"I thought he done ok, just tighten up towards the end, as I don't think he's played too much football recently."

Boro also lost 3-1 to league leaders Bury Town on Saturday away from home.

"85th minute we held them to, 2-0 down, it was hard conditions and we lost Luke (McLeavy) in the first-half and then Gio (Giovanni Palmer) in the second-half.

"It messed the balance of our team up, but we done well to get a goal back, and we had chances to draw.

"I think 3-1 flattered them as I thought for 80 to 85 minutes we played really well, again we were just naïve and switched off, and conceded a late goal."