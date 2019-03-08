Search

Isthmian League: Romford 1 Great Wakering Rovers 4

PUBLISHED: 09:17 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 15 September 2019

Romford Manager, Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford crashed to a fifth successive defeat in the Isthmian North as they suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Great Wakering Rovers.

Boro made a number of changes to the starting line-up with a few new faces joining ahead of the fixture while Jonathan Nzengo left the club to join Aveley.

The Rovers took an early lead in the ninth minute through Jack Stevenson but Romford levelled things as Inesh Sumiththran dispatched his effort from the penalty spot in the 17th minute.

Jake Gordon then restored the visitors lead seven minutes later as he found the back of the net.

Adalberto Pinto then made it 3-1 to the Rovers with four left in the first-half and take a strong lead into the break.

Former Hornchurch Martin Tuohy then added salt to the wounds by netting a fourth just three minutes into the second-half.

Romford will now travel away to Witham Town as they still hunt down their first win of the new season on Tuesday evening.

Romford: Aldridge, Sumiththran, Barlow (Palmer 46), Thandi, Toussaint (Agboola 67), Cossington, Turk (Anastasios 66), Tabora, Tranter, Ogun, Little.

Unused subs: Woodward and Owusu.

Great Wakering Rovers: Mason, Hay, Conway, Pinto, Heath, Gorbell, Gordon, Cox, Tuohy (Akindayini 59), Stevenson (Wiggins 73), Hilton (Fisher 66).

Unused subs: Johnson and Jaggs.

