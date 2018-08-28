Search

Martin relieved as Romford end winless run with success over Grays

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 January 2019

Ayo Olukoga netted Romford's only goal against Grays Athletic (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro had not won any of past 11 leageu matches prior to New Year’s Day success against Blue

Former Romford man Michael Finneran was dismissed for Grays Athletic (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Former Romford man Michael Finneran was dismissed for Grays Athletic (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Paul Martin was delighted to see Romford kick off 2019 with a 1-0 success at home to Grays Athletic in the Bostik North.

Boro had endured a poor end to 2018, having previously not won in the league since beating Aveley 2-0 at home on September 26.

The Rookery Hill club, though, were able to end that winless run in their first game of the New Year thanks to Ayo Olukoga’s eight-minute goal against the Blues.

It was a first win in 12 league matches for Romford and boss Martin was relieved to see his side finally end their wait for a triumph.

“It was a much-needed win for us because it lifts the pressure a little, not just on myself, but on the team too,” he said.

“We had a game plan and we stuck to it; earlier in the season, we might have tried to play nicer football, but we shut up shop and tried to hit them on the break.”

Against Grays, Romford were certainly boosted by Olukoga’s early goal which eventually proved enough for the hosts to triumph.

By taking the lead so early, the match then became a test of Boro’s game management, though they did have chances to extend their advantage.

Prior to Olukoga’s goal, the Rookery Hill club had not taken a lead in a league game since that win over Aveley at the end of September.

And Martin was pleased his team were able to see their lead through to the end for a vital success.

“It was good to get the early goal and that is something we had hoped to see more of this season,” he added.

“The aim in matches for us this season has been to score the first goal and then try to control the game from there, but I can’t remember the last time we had scored first before we did against Grays.

“The only issue with scoring as early as we did is that it leaves you with a long time to defend, but thankfully we were able to do that and hold on to the win.”

