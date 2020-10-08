Romford eager to get back on track after back-to-back defeats

Romford will be desperately hoping they can bounce back to winning ways and restore faith in their hopes of gaining promotion this season.

Sean Bonnett-Johnson of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 Sean Bonnett-Johnson of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

Boro will make the short trip to Parkside Stadium in Aveley to take on Grays Athletic on Saturday as they look to start climbing back up the Isthmian League North table following a slow start to their 2020-21 campaign.

They endured a miserable week as they suffered back-to-back defeats in the league to send them spiralling down the table.

Boro fell to a 3-0 loss at Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday before then falling short with a narrow 2-1 home defeat to Witham Town at Barking’s Mayesbrook Park on Wednesday despite a late fightback.

Goals from Jake Pitty, Alex Hernandez and Adebola Sotoyinbo sealed the three points for Rovers, who have had a slow start to the new season themselves, at the weekend.

And a few days later goals six minutes apart from Julian Simon-Parson and former Romford attacker Greg Akpele just before the interval put Witham in a commanding position.

The hosts, who dominated most of the play, did eventually manage to pull a goal back thanks to Jay May’s powerful header from a Bagasan Graham cross on the hour mark.

But it proved not to be enough as efforts from Graham and Jesse Olukolu flew just wide of the target and they fell to a second defeat in the space of five days, in front of a crowd of 167.

Manager Glenn Tamplin will not be pleased with those results and will be focused on his side correcting things on Saturday against Jim Cooper’s Grays who have picked up two wins and just one defeat in their opening five fixtures.

It is then a break from league action for Boro as they take on Tooting & Mitcham in the FA Trophy the following weekend (Saturday, October 17).

There are potential changes expected to the Romford squad in the coming weeks especially if the form doesn’t change that will be overseen by Tamplin and his management team.