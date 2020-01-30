Boss Tamplin says Romford must start winning as they are 'worryingly' still bottom

Romford's Mekhi Leacock McLeod rushes forward against Hullbridge Sports (Pic: George Tewkesbury) © Copyright: GT Photography 2020 - George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury, all rights reserved

Romford boss Glenn Tamplin insists they must start winning games as they approach a busy week with clashes against Grays Athletic and Witham Town.

Romford striker Louie Theophanous celebrates his goal against Hullbridge Sports (Pic: George Tewkesbury) Romford striker Louie Theophanous celebrates his goal against Hullbridge Sports (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Boro head away to Aveley's Parkside Stadium to face tenants Grays Athletic on Saturday, before also taking on Witham at the same venue on Wednesday after moving their scheduled home fixture at the Brentwood Arena forward 24 hours to play on the 3G pitch.

Tamplin's men head into these fixtures on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Hullbridge Sports on Monday when he felt they were unlucky but knows they must move on and start climbing up the table.

"That's how I want them (thick and fast) as I believe now we're in the right position to go and win these games, so I'm very confident," Tamplin said.

"That's what we need to do now as no matter how unlucky we are, we're still bottom of the league, so it's worrying. We need and must get points now."

Romford midfielder Archie Tamplin in action against Hullbridge Sports (Pic: George Tewkesbury) Romford midfielder Archie Tamplin in action against Hullbridge Sports (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

There is now competition for places amongst the squad with the goalkeeping position being hotly contested as Tamplin recently brought in Gibraltar International Matthew Cafer while he also has Jake Jessup signed on loan from Chelmsford City.

"I thought he might come in and do a better job. Jake is a very good goalkeeper, but Matthew Cafer is an international goalkeeper so we now have two very high standard goalkeepers fighting for that position," he added.

Cafer played in the defeat to Hullbridge where first-half goals from Jamie Salmon and Daniel Walker sealed the win despite an attempted fightback.

Romford striker Adam Morgan on the ball against Hullbridge Sports (Pic: George Tewkesbury) Romford striker Adam Morgan on the ball against Hullbridge Sports (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Striker Louie Theophanous netted early in the second half, before Adam Morgan missed a penalty late on, which proved costly for the hosts.

"They had three shots, scored two goals, we had over 18 shots, missed a penalty, goalline clearances, hit the post and hit the bar," Tamplin revealed.

"We were by far the better side so I'm not overly worried because it's just a matter of getting the ball in the back of the net now."

The former Billericay Town owner has also backed the much-travelled Theophanous to score plenty of goals for Boro and admitted they should have comfortably beaten Hullbridge.

"Absolutely he will, had we won 4-2 it would have been a fair result," he added.