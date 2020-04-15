‘Biggest challenge of career yet’ as Romford goalkeeper Cafer stays fit in lockdown

Romford goalkeeper Matt Cafer insists keeping fit during the coronavirus pandemic could be the toughest test of his career yet without having many of the facilities to work on things.

The Gibraltar international knows it’s going to be tough improving his goalkeeping skills and maintaining his fitness level without the equipment needed as the UK is in lockdown.

But the former Yeovil Town youngster will be trying his best to remain at the top of his game throughout the pandemic.

“It’s a difficult one as being a goalkeeper it’s slightly different to an outfield players. They can keep themselves ticking over by going on runs, which I’ve been trying to do as well as home circuits to keep myself fit,” said Cafer.

“It’s a bit more specific training you need as a goalkeeper as you need explosives, getting up and getting down, and I think for me personally it’s going to be one of the hardest tests of my career.

“Coming back from Gibraltar I had already come from playing full-time to part-time for Romford, which I knew was going to be challenging to maintain that level of fitness that I had.

“Now everyone is self isolating at home, to maintain that base level of fitness is going to be difficult, but I think if you have a professional attitude and look after yourself it’s possible.

“You’re obviously going to be lacking sharpness, but it just depends how long this goes on for, and when next season can start.

“These are the questions no one knows the answers to, but the longer it goes on the harder it is going to be for everyone. At the moment, that’s not really the priority, football is low in the pecking order of the world at the minute.”

The shot-stopper also revealed it was gutting for the season to end for Romford with big challenges ahead as they looked to climb up the table.

He added: “Especially for us as we had quite a few games in hand on pretty much everyone in the league. I remember the Saturday our game got called off, we were due to play Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Saturday.

“I had mentally prepared myself for a bit of a slog in the next two weeks, thinking if we could go on a decent run here, we could find ourselves mid-table.

“It was a bit of weird feeling, obviously everyone in the world is going through something that no one has ever experienced, you can’t comprehend or imagine what some people are going through, but as a footballer you’ve prepared yourself for a lot of games coming up.

“Then then season was finished.”