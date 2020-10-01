Romford keeper Cafer expects expensive term due to clean sheets bid

Matthew Cafer of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford goalkeeper Matt Cafer will be hoping this season is an expensive one as he, along with two long-standing fans, are going to donate £5 each for every clean sheet to a charity of his choice.

Manny Ogunrinde of Aveley and Adrian Cascaval of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 Manny Ogunrinde of Aveley and Adrian Cascaval of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

Gibraltar international Cafer has already kept two clean sheets in the club’s first three league fixtures and is now hoping he can produce similar as they travel to Great Wakering Rovers this weekend.

The former Yeovil Town youngster knows it will be another test for Boro, but hopes fans Neil Suters and Russel Giles will be diving into their pockets once again.

“I think a lot of these teams, it’s going to be difficult to know what you’re going to get, especially with everything that has gone on in the world and players joining new clubs,” said Cafer.

“It’s too early on to tell what teams are going to be like, but we’ll be looking for another clean sheet.

Freddie Card of Aveley and Ridwan Ajala of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 Freddie Card of Aveley and Ridwan Ajala of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

“I’ve got a thing with one of the Romford supporters at the moment, for every clean sheet he is going to donate £5 to a charity of my choice, and I said I’d match that so it could be expensive season.

“I’m more than happy for that, it’s going to a good cause, and it means I keep clean sheets.”

Romford endured a week of mixed fortunes as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Aveley on Saturday, before nabbing a 1-0 win over Basildon United thanks to a 77th-minute strike from Bagasan Graham on Wednesday.

“We’ve played Canvey Island, Aveley and Basildon United. I think you’d feel pretty comfortable in saying the first two are going to be up there this season as they’re decent sides,” added Cafer.

“Compared to what we played last year, Maldon were the stand-out, but those two look like they will be pushing, so to come away with a clean sheet against Canvey was good.

“The defeat to Aveley was disappointing as we want to be that team up there competing, we want to be the ones that people are talking about with that attacking force and defensive hold.

“Basildon was another clean sheet, that’s two out of three, so from a defensive perspective that is really good.

“We’d like to add some more goals into our game. Obviously we’ve played 270 minutes of football, and only scored one which is disappointing but that being said, goals will come.

“There are a couple of new faces, a couple of familiar faces, so it’s about making it click together. It’s always difficult, but clean sheets win games at the end of the day.

“If we can keep doing that, we will score goals as we have enough attacking quality.”