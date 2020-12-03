Romford keeper Cafer helps raise awareness with no shave challenge

Matthew Cafer of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford goalkeeper Matt Cafer has helped raise £250 in a bid to raise awareness of men’s suicide and prostate cancer as he took part in Movember alongside some of his hometown friends.

Matthew Cafer of Romford denies George Sykes of Aveley during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 Matthew Cafer of Romford denies George Sykes of Aveley during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

The 26-year-old, who has featured in all but one match for Boro so far this season after joining the club midway through last season, decided to use the break from football to help raise money for charity.

The former Weymouth and Yeovil Town shot-stopper enjoyed helping in the little way he could during November.

He said: “I was born and bred down in Weymouth and a few of my friends from back home got in touch and said ‘we’re going to do Movember this year to raise some money and awareness, do you want to get involved?’ and I thought why not.

“I’m not the most dark-haired person anyway and I struggle to grow a proper beard, but I thought it would be a good laugh to not shave it for a month and see how much of an idiot I look!

Romford goalkeeper Matt Cafer doing his Movember challenge (Pic: Matt Cafer) Romford goalkeeper Matt Cafer doing his Movember challenge (Pic: Matt Cafer)

“We have been posting pictures. I was doing mine in the Romford fans forum page on Facebook, and posting pictures of the slow progress my face was making. It’s all for a good cause, that’s the main thing.

“As a group we managed to raise well over £1,000, which in the grand scheme of things might not be a great deal of money, but it’s quite a good achievement I think from four or five lads.

“Men’s suicide is at an all-time high at the moment. It’s not really spoken about, so it’s good to try raising some awareness for it.”

The Romford supporters didn’t get the chance to see Cafer and his moustache in action due to the Isthmian League North club stopping play because of the lockdown.

“It was unfortunate really,” he chuckled.

“Well, fortunate for me really that it fell at a great time because no one really saw me. To be fair a couple of the Romford fans I get on really well with gave me a bit of banter and I was posting pictures to them.

“Quite a few of the Romford fans donated, so I have to thank a lot of them, but obviously it’s a difficult time for everyone right now financially with everything that is going on in the world.

“A lot of people are losing jobs, businesses are going under, so I wasn’t expecting too many people to put their hands in their pockets. If anyone could spare a fiver here and there, it was much appreciated.”