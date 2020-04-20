Boro goalkeeper Cafer says it was nice to end the season in form despite being void

Goalkeeper Matt Cafer in action for Romford (Pic: George Tewkesbury) © Copyright: GT Photography 2020 - George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury, all rights reserved

Romford goalkeeper Matt Cafer says it was nice to end the season in good form after having the season cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boro won five of their last six fixtures to lift themselves off the foot of the Isthmian North table before the season was classed as null and void with all results expunged.

But the Gibraltar international admitted the team spirit was positive when he arrived in January despite poor form and sitting bottom of the league table.

“For me it was a strange one because when I initially joined there was a lot of hype around the club with Glenn (Tamplin) being involved, but they were still in a bad position with a bad run of form, the league position, but the atmosphere was still really good,” he said.

“Glenn was still really positive throughout and there was always this sense of confidence that they knew they were going to turn it around, it was just a matter of when not if, and then we hit a really good run of form.

You may also want to watch:

“To be honest the game that we lost against AFC Sudbury, for us it was a bit of reality check that we needed because we had just beaten Maldon & Tiptree who were by miles top of the league, and I think we just started to get a little bit complacent.

“I felt it came at a good time, but how the season ended it came at a bad time as you would have liked to have gone six out of six.

“It was nice to go on that as if you look at the team we were putting out, we had a lot of players that had come from higher levels with good CVs in football that had dropped down.”

However, the former Yeovil Town youngster did admit Boro should have been in that sort of form all season with the team they had.

“They’re the type of results we should have been picking up throughout the season, but football is a strange game, you can’t just get 11 outstanding players and expect them to click straight away,” he said.

“Also with the attention it caused with Glenn being the manager and the owner, you’re always going to get scrutinised when you lose, which is something us players just took as a pinch of salt anyway.”

The goalkeeper was gutted that the season has come to an end, but insisted football is low down the pecking order in the world right now.