Search

Advanced search

Romford boss Tamplin insists his squad could win the National League South

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 10 June 2020

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford owner/manager Glenn Tamplin has hinted that his new-look squad is good enough to win the National League South.

Boro are planning ahead for the new season despite the uncertainty of when they might actually be able to start the 2020/21 Isthmian North campaign.

And multi-millionaire Tamplin is already hyping up his expectations by teasing how good his new players are.

“Romford fans find your old scarfs, find your old hats and shirts, as we have a side that without exaggerating could go and win the National League South or North,” Tamplin told Twitter.

You may also want to watch:

“The side I have put together is disgusting and it’s not for money, I bought success at Billericay, but now I’m building success.

“It should be called Second Chance FC, as I’ve got ex players from Liverpool, I’ve got players from division one, and I’ve got two players out of jail and I’ve got players that need another chance.

“Romford FC is going to grow at such a pace, so you better get ready and get yourself some led boots to keep you grounded.

“If you’re a Romford fan your life is going to change so much, this season is going to be sick.

“I’m going to be releasing the players we’ve signed in the next three weeks, I’m so excited, wait until you see these players.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First week without a coronavirus-related death at Romford and Goodmayes hospitals since before lockdown

Barking Havering and Redbridge Hospitals have recorded seven consecutive days without a coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Two injured in Collier Row Lane collision

Three cars have been involved in a collision in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Joseph Knightbridge

Romford schoolgirl, 6, creates online videos to educate other children during coronavirus pandemic

Tiana Williamson, six, has made videos to educate and entertain other children during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: The Liberty Shopping Centre

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Number of mourners allowed to attend Havering funerals increases

A temporary mortuary was constructed in the main car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Google

Most Read

First week without a coronavirus-related death at Romford and Goodmayes hospitals since before lockdown

Barking Havering and Redbridge Hospitals have recorded seven consecutive days without a coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Two injured in Collier Row Lane collision

Three cars have been involved in a collision in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Joseph Knightbridge

Romford schoolgirl, 6, creates online videos to educate other children during coronavirus pandemic

Tiana Williamson, six, has made videos to educate and entertain other children during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: The Liberty Shopping Centre

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Number of mourners allowed to attend Havering funerals increases

A temporary mortuary was constructed in the main car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford boss Tamplin insists his squad could win the National League South

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

Premiership rugby stars ‘could go on strike’

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Former Arsenal striker Smith joins domestic violence campaign

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup

West Ham striker Hugill extends loan deal at QPR

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill rues a missed chance during the FA Cup fourth round match at Loftus Road, London.

Coronavirus: Southgate planning for England action in September

England manager Gareth Southgate
Drive 24