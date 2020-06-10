Romford boss Tamplin insists his squad could win the National League South

Romford owner/manager Glenn Tamplin has hinted that his new-look squad is good enough to win the National League South.

Boro are planning ahead for the new season despite the uncertainty of when they might actually be able to start the 2020/21 Isthmian North campaign.

And multi-millionaire Tamplin is already hyping up his expectations by teasing how good his new players are.

“Romford fans find your old scarfs, find your old hats and shirts, as we have a side that without exaggerating could go and win the National League South or North,” Tamplin told Twitter.

“The side I have put together is disgusting and it’s not for money, I bought success at Billericay, but now I’m building success.

“It should be called Second Chance FC, as I’ve got ex players from Liverpool, I’ve got players from division one, and I’ve got two players out of jail and I’ve got players that need another chance.

“Romford FC is going to grow at such a pace, so you better get ready and get yourself some led boots to keep you grounded.

“If you’re a Romford fan your life is going to change so much, this season is going to be sick.

“I’m going to be releasing the players we’ve signed in the next three weeks, I’m so excited, wait until you see these players.”