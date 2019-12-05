Romford manager Tamplin will be jetting off early from Felixstowe

Romford manager/owner Glenn Tamplin has revealed he will be leaving their fixture against Felixstowe & Walton United early on Saturday to jet off on a family holiday.

Boro will make the trip to Dellwood Avenue for the clash as they return to Isthmian North action following their home fixture against Tilbury being postponed last weekend due to a waterlogged pitch.

Multi-millionaire Tamplin will be leaving at half-time but has ensured everyone the squad is now strong enough after a few weeks of putting the pieces together.

"Saturday, I am off on holiday for a week on an 8pm flight with my family so will be at the game for the first half and then will have to leave at half time no matter what the score," the former Billericay Town owner tweeted.

"No doubt someone will spread lies why I left so saying it now. The squad we now have is good."

Romford although without a fixture this week did move to bring in another new signing in the form of rapper Ramz.

Ramone Rochester is hoping this move can move his football career in the right direction.

The 22-year-old is best known for his hit single 'Barking', which peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart in January 2018.

"Happy to have signed, can't wait to make my first appearance," the rapper tweeted after the news broke.

The south London artist has promised that he'll still be releasing by also taking to Instagram: "Doing what I love. Who said I can't do both."

Ramz if registered in time could feature in the squad for their trip to Felixstowe where they'll be hoping to turn their fortunes around as they bid to start climbing up the league table.

He will have to battle for his place among a squad littered with Football League and higher level experience with the likes of Freddy Moncur, Adam Cunnington, Ryan Cresswell, Adam Morgan and Dominic McHale on the books to name a few.

It is a must win fixture for Romford who sit at the bottom while Felixstowe sit just two places above in 18th.

They do however sit seven points above Boro.