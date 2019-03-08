Romford boss Martin wants to push for top half

Danny Cossington of Romford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin insists he is not even going to think about the bottom half of the league table as he looks forward to the 2019/20 Bet Victor Isthmian North campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jimmy Cox celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Jimmy Cox celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro survived by a reprieve last season after winning four of their final five fixtures as they looked to avoid the drop.

But the experienced boss is determined to not be taking their survival down to the final day for a third consecutive season.

"This year I don't want to talk about being in that bottom half, I want to build a squad that will compete as high as we can, and see where it takes us," he said.

"The cup games are the most important for us, but the draws are never kind to me - Whitehawk away in the Trophy and then another away game in the FA Cup.

Jimmy Cox scores the third goal for Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Jimmy Cox scores the third goal for Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

"I'm trying to be positive. The last couple of years have been rough and we've rode the storms and we've got away with it last season.

"The season before was fantastic trying to stay up and we did it on the last day and then this season just gone we knew we just needed to win that last game to win the reprieve league."

Martin is pleased to retain a number of the squad that finished last season, including goalkeeper Harry Aldridge, captain Danny Cossington, Toby Barlow, Danny Nesbitt, Malaki Toussaint and Jimmy Cox.

Boro have also managed to sign striker Jay Nash and brought back former midfielder Reece Tranter.

"Our priority was keeping our club captain Danny Cossington and keeping the players who you feel you can build a squad around.

"Keeping Jimmy Cox and bringing in Jay Nash, they're two centre forwards we've been desperately crying out for in the last four or five seasons since Chinedu McKenzie was with us.

"George Woodward is another who was fantastic to keep at the club."

Romford start the season with tricky matches against Canvey Island, Basildon United and Aveley, as Martin added: "Tough start to the season, Canvey at home, then Basildon away on the Tuesday, then FA Cup, then Aveley.

"It's not as easy as the start we had last year, but it's level pegging for the first month of the season for every team. We've got to knuckle down, find the right balance, right formation then hopefully we'll have a good season."