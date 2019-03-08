Search

Advanced search

Romford exit for manager Martin

PUBLISHED: 14:45 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 12 November 2019

Mark Lord and Paul Martin look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Mark Lord and Paul Martin look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford Football Club have announced the departure of long-serving manager Paul Martin, assistant Mark Lord and the backroom team.

It comes hot on the heels of the announcement that former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin is investing in the club, to help 'build a new stadium and community building'.

A statement posted on the club website by chairman Steve Gardener said: "It was felt with the new investment coming into the club it was the right time for a fresh start.

You may also want to watch:

"It would be difficult to put in words the imapct and legacy that 'Magic' and Lordy have had on the club and were well respected and liked not just in our club but across the non-league world.

"We appreciate this is a lot of information for supporters to take in at the moment, but ask that you bear with us during this transition.

"A new management team of four people have been put in place who have access to players at higher levels, including League Two. Some of those players will be available for Saturday's home game against Coggeshall.

"I am sure supporters will have their own words of thanks, but on a personal note I have enjoyed working with them both over their long tneure at the club."

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Remembrance Day 2019: Hundreds gather in Romford to remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Romford Remembrance Day service and parade in Romford Town Centre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Queen’s and King George hospitals to pilot blue wristband scheme for dementia patients

Alina Stevens, of BHRUT's dementia team, with the new wristbands. Picture: BHRUT

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Remembrance Day 2019: Hundreds gather in Romford to remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Romford Remembrance Day service and parade in Romford Town Centre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Queen’s and King George hospitals to pilot blue wristband scheme for dementia patients

Alina Stevens, of BHRUT's dementia team, with the new wristbands. Picture: BHRUT

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford exit for manager Martin

Mark Lord and Paul Martin look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering Dolphins to hold Swimathon for CRY

Havering Dolphins are holding a charity Swimathon in support of Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) on December 7

Former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin to invest in Romford FC

Former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin who has now joined Romford FC (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Basketball: Injury-hit Leopards lose again

Leopards coach Tom Baker talks to his players (pic Paul Phillips)

Three arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after reports of man with knife in Harold Hill

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Edenhall Road, Harold Hill on Monday, November 11. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists