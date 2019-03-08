Romford exit for manager Martin

Mark Lord and Paul Martin look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford Football Club have announced the departure of long-serving manager Paul Martin, assistant Mark Lord and the backroom team.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes hot on the heels of the announcement that former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin is investing in the club, to help 'build a new stadium and community building'.

A statement posted on the club website by chairman Steve Gardener said: "It was felt with the new investment coming into the club it was the right time for a fresh start.

You may also want to watch:

"It would be difficult to put in words the imapct and legacy that 'Magic' and Lordy have had on the club and were well respected and liked not just in our club but across the non-league world.

"We appreciate this is a lot of information for supporters to take in at the moment, but ask that you bear with us during this transition.

"A new management team of four people have been put in place who have access to players at higher levels, including League Two. Some of those players will be available for Saturday's home game against Coggeshall.

"I am sure supporters will have their own words of thanks, but on a personal note I have enjoyed working with them both over their long tneure at the club."