Bostik League: Romford reprieved as line-ups revealed

PUBLISHED: 09:32 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 19 May 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford have avoided relegation from the Bostik League following a restructuring of the non-league pyramid.

Paul Martin's men finished in the bottom two of Bostik North last season, behind Witham on goal difference only after a stunning set of results in the closing weeks.

Boro had appeared doomed at the end of March, but took 13 points from a possible 15 thanks to wins over Witham, Sudbury, Soham Town and Felixstowe & Walton and were only denied another victory at Grays after conceding a last-minute penalty.

But the Football Association confirmed club allocations for 2019/20 on Sunday morning, which revealed Romford would remain in Bostik North for the new campaign, when they will groundshare with Brentwood Town.

They will face new clubs in the form of Cambridge City, Histon and Hullbridge Sports, but local rivals Barking have moved sideways to the Bostik South Central, having finished 12th in Bostik North last term.

Meanwhile, Mark Stimson's Hornchurch will go up against new faces in Bowers & Pitsea, Cray Wanderers, Cheshunt and East Thurrock in the Bostik Premier Division.

Bostik Premier: Bishop's Stortford, Bognor Regis Town, Bowers & Pitsea, Carshalton Athletic, Cheshunt, Corinthian Casuals, Cray Wanderers, East Thurrock United, Enfield Town, Folkestone Invicta, Haringey Borough, Hornchurch, Horsham, Kingstonian, Leatherhead, Lewes, Margate, Merstham, Potters Bar, Wingate & Finchley, Worthing.

Bostik South Central: Ashford Town, Barking, Bedfont Sports, Bracknell Town, Chalfont St Peter, Chertsey Town, Chipstead, FC Romania, Hanwell Town, Harlow Town, Hertford Town, Marlow, Northwood, South Park, Staines Town, Tooting & Mitcham, Uxbridge, Waltham Abbey, Ware, Westfield.

Bostik North: Aveley, Basildon United, Brentwood Town, Bury Town, Cambridge City, Canvey Island, Coggeshall Town, Dereham Town, Felixstowe & Walton, Grays Athletic, Great Wakering Rovers, Heybridge Swifts, Histon, Hullbridge Sports, Maldon & Tiptree, Romford, Soham Town Rangers, Sudbury, Tilbury, Witham Town.

