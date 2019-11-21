New Romford boss Tamplin is targeting a promotion bid

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

New Romford manager Glenn Tamplin is already raising eyebrows since taking over the club, but insists there is plenty more to come - including promotion this season.

Boro are bottom of the Isthmian League North table with just five points to their name and 26 games left to be played, but the multi-millionaire says the aim is promotion through the play-offs for his new-look squad.

They face a busy week with a trip to Dereham Town in the league on Saturday before welcoming Barking to the Brentwood Arena for a Velocity Trophy group stage clash on Wednesday.

"We've got 26 games left, I've probably got to win 22 and draw three or four to get into the play-offs, it's almost an impossibility as I'm 20 points behind," said Tamplin.

"I'm backing myself, I'm backing the players, the football club and the fans to back us in numbers and the community to come together to get us into the play-offs and then win them to get promoted.

"I'm actually making a statement from bottom place - we're going to get promoted and that's our aim."

Tamplin knows Boro face a stern test against the Magpies at Aldiss Park, but says they will be making a statement of intent after losing 3-2 to Olly Murs' Coggeshall Town in his first match in charge.

"On Saturday we will get three points and make a statement, on Wednesday we will make a real statement of intent, as that will be my full side," he added.

"I respect Dereham, they're a good side, some of the losses they've had recently, they haven't deserved.

"I actually went over to watch one and I thought they were the better side and they were unlucky.

"I respect them, but the players I've brought in, the atmosphere around the club and the energy, I honestly believe we're going to be very difficult to stop now."

But Tamplin added: "When you see the team Saturday, that will be 80 per cent strength, but when you see the team Wednesday against Barking we will be at 100 per cent strength and that's when we're going to make a statement."