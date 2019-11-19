Tamplin brings in four more signings to Romford including ex-Towie star Hall

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin has moved to bring in another four new signings to bolster his squad options.

The new boss has quickly recruited experienced centre-back Ryan Cresswell, ex-Liverpool youngster Adam Morgan, former Billericay Town player Mekhi McLeod and TOWIE star Jake Hall.

Cresswell, 31, joins Boro from National League North outfit Boston United following a long career in the Football League for a number of clubs including Southend United, Rotherham United, Bury, Fleetwood Town, and Northampton Town among others.

Striker Morgan joins from Widnes after numerous stints at different non-league clubs after dropping out of the football league.

The 25-year-old came through Liverpool Academy and has played for clubs like Yeovil Town and Accrington Stanley.

Midfielder Mekhi McLeod has been signed from Isthmian North rivals Coggeshall Town.

The 23-year-old, who was at Wolves Academy, has featured for Billericay and Accrington Stanley in recent seasons.

Former Towie star Hall has played for several non-league clubs including Grays Athletic, Bromley and Billericay, as well as a stint with Boston United.

All four will now link up with Tamplin's new-look squad as they bid to pull themselves from the foot of the league table.