Tamplin brings in four more signings to Romford including ex-Towie star Hall
PUBLISHED: 08:34 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 19 November 2019
Romford manager Glenn Tamplin has moved to bring in another four new signings to bolster his squad options.
The new boss has quickly recruited experienced centre-back Ryan Cresswell, ex-Liverpool youngster Adam Morgan, former Billericay Town player Mekhi McLeod and TOWIE star Jake Hall.
Cresswell, 31, joins Boro from National League North outfit Boston United following a long career in the Football League for a number of clubs including Southend United, Rotherham United, Bury, Fleetwood Town, and Northampton Town among others.
Striker Morgan joins from Widnes after numerous stints at different non-league clubs after dropping out of the football league.
The 25-year-old came through Liverpool Academy and has played for clubs like Yeovil Town and Accrington Stanley.
Midfielder Mekhi McLeod has been signed from Isthmian North rivals Coggeshall Town.
The 23-year-old, who was at Wolves Academy, has featured for Billericay and Accrington Stanley in recent seasons.
Former Towie star Hall has played for several non-league clubs including Grays Athletic, Bromley and Billericay, as well as a stint with Boston United.
All four will now link up with Tamplin's new-look squad as they bid to pull themselves from the foot of the league table.