Owner Tamplin revealed his prediction was a loss in first match in charge of Romford

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford owner-manager Glenn Tamplin revealed he didn't expect to walk away from his first match in charge against one of the title favourites in Coggeshall Town.

Freddy Moncur of Romford (R) is congratulated after scoring the second Romford goal during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019 Freddy Moncur of Romford (R) is congratulated after scoring the second Romford goal during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

Boro suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to the Seedgrowers, who are owned by Olly Murs, in front of a bumper crowd of 524 people at the Brentwood Arena.

New signing Phil Roberts scored a stunning volley just 10 minutes in before the visitors netted three goals of their own.

Midfielder Freddy Moncur clawed one back for Tamplin's side but it wasn't enough to earn them any points.

"Absolutely, we was obviously very privileged to have Sky Sports over there filming the game, and when I got interviewed I said to them that I expected to lose the game," Tamplin said.

Rock star and Coggeshall Town chairman Olly Murs, during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019 Rock star and Coggeshall Town chairman Olly Murs, during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

"We were a team of individuals and also the men that I wanted to get, and the ones that have signed this week all had to have seven-dayers put in for them, as you have to do things correctly by the FA.

"I knew I had another seven or eight players that couldn't play because I had to put notices in for them, so it wasn't the side I had in mind, it was a weakened side.

"Even Olly Murs and Graeme Smith the manager of Coggeshall said we're so happy that we're playing you today because we know it would be a lot different this time next week."

"We had two or three 18-year-olds playing, one 16-year-old, and we played a good team as for me it's out of Coggeshall or Maldon & Tiptree to win the league.

"We pushed them to a close 3-2 draw and I was very proud of the players as what they did show is a lot of heart, a lot of determination, and they were thrown together."

The former Billericay Town owner insisted his newly-built squad were unlucky in the match and that he thoroughly enjoyed the occassion.

"The football side of things, I thought we were very unlucky, and what humbled me were 40 to 50 fans last week to 525 fans this week.

"That is unheard of, I don't know whether that's ever been done before in non league, I don't know but I wouldn't have thought it has.

"They were all willing us on to get that equaliser, it was just a real good crowd with a good energy, and I loved it - it was amazing and it was a great day."