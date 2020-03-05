Romford expecting another 'tough test' with Coggeshall

Romford assistant manager Derek Duncan is expecting another tough test for his side when they take on play-off chasing Coggeshall Town.

Boro make the trip to West Street on Saturday to take on the Seed Growers as they look to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to AFC Sudbury in midweek.

And former Leyton Orient winger Dennis knows it will be tough but insists they must start performing now in preparation for next season.

"It's going to be another tough game as they're doing really well in the league at the moment, they've got a good squad with good players, so it will be another big test for us," Duncan said.

"If we're going to compete at this level and do something next year, we've got to start showing it now, so we'll put this one to bed and go again on Saturday.

"We're still building a squad, we've come in, and putting players together is not the easiest task especially at non-league with players working.

"From the last four games we're starting to get momentum. Tonight (Wednesday) wasn't our night, but we'll go again Saturday and hopefully build on those four games."

Coggeshall have a number of former Romford players including one since Glenn Tamplin took over the reigns in goalkeeper Jake Jessup.

"It will be interesting, the players that have left us and gone there, have gone on and done well but for us we're trying to build a squad where every player fits the formation and the style of play we want to play," said Duncan.

"If some players don't fit that then we move them on and I'm sure they'll have a point to prove on Saturday, so we need to make sure we're up for the game to get those three points."

Duncan has also revealed what it has been like since joining the club alongside multi-millionaire Tamplin, adding: "It's definitely different to what I'm used to, I finished my career playing in non-league, so I know the level quite well.

"Glenn is one of those people where he is straight to the point, if he wants something he goes and gets it, and we try taking that onto the pitch.

"If we want to win a game, it's no good talking about it or planning it, just go out and do it.

"That's what we're trying to do now, build a team with that winning mentality."

Romford are also set to host Tilbury at Aveley's Parkside Stadium on Wednesday.