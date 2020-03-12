Mead says Boro must take it one game at a time as they approach hectic fixture list

Daniel Waldren of Romford during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford face a mammoth week of league action, but assistant manager Christos Mead insists they will just take it one game at a time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Doe of Romford during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020 Scott Doe of Romford during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

Boro are set to play host to Heybridge Swifts at Witham Town's Spa Road on Saturday before making trips to Histon on Tuesday, Coggeshall Town on Thursday, and then Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday.

And they head into the busy period on the back of five wins in their last six fixtures, including a 1-0 win over Tilbury in midweek which finally moved them off the bottom of the Isthmian League North league table.

'We're going to take each game as it comes,' said Mead.

'We've got a big fixture build-up in the next week or so, we've got five games coming up and they're all winnable games for us.

'We don't see ourselves at the bottom of the table as we've got a top-of-the-table side and we will go out there with our strongest squad.'

Boro should have everyone available for selection for this busy week of action after getting through the Tilbury clash with no fresh injury concerns.

You may also want to watch:

They lost 5-1 at Heybridge on November 9 in what proved to be long-serving manager Paul Martin's last game in charge.

'We've got to take it each game as it comes, luckily we didn't pick up any knocks, and everyone feels fit so we'll go with our strongest squad again,' added Mead.

'I know Heybridge are up there in the play-off places, but we'll take it as it comes, and then we'll look at Histon on Tuesday, but of course our focus is on Saturday.

'We'll tweak it as and when it comes.'

The former Billericay Town coach has also revealed they will carry on as they have done in recent weeks and not get too ahead of themselves following their recent form.

'The boys will get in, do their stretching and everything like that this week, get into the gym, do the hard work we give them away from football and go into each game as it comes,' he continued.

'We're not getting ahead of ourselves. But obviously this is the first time we've been off the bottom of the table since August 8, I believe.'

Mead was also keen to praise the club's multi-millionaire owner Glenn Tamplin who has been pivotal in turning around their fortunes and revealed new plans of a college programme.

'It's been a rollercoaster ride,' he added. 'Glenn is a fantastic owner, he puts his heart and soul into everything he does and he's a great businessman and he loves this club, as he did Billericay.'