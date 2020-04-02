Romford chairman Gardener fully understands clubs being unhappy

Romford chairman Steve Gardener fully understands why clubs aren’t happy with the decision to void the season but asked what else could be done with no end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight.

Boro were just above the Isthmian North relegation zone after stringing together five wins from their last six fixtures before the league was suspended.

Step three to six leagues then agreed to expunge results and make the season null and void after meeting with the FA late last week.

“I get why clubs aren’t happy, I get that they want more consolation, but again I don’t know what you do,” said Gardener.

“Do you ask every single club throughout the country, like all 800 to vote, and if 500 say let’s go back and finish the season whereas 300 don’t, do you go back and finish the season, and then how practical is it?

“I’ve got incredible sympathy for people that have reached the semi-finals of the FA Vase or FA Trophy – that’s terrible if that’s included in not finishing the season.

“I know people are saying we’ve only got another seven or eight matches to play, but there is no end to this, and that is the problem.

“What happens if the earliest we can go back is September, so the season then finishes end of October, and then you have play-offs so when would the new season start?

“I think if you knew when all of this was going to finish, if someone said ‘right ok I can tell you that the coronavirus will be conquered and everyone will be safe by X date’ then you could make decisions based on that, but nobody knows.”

He added: “The only thing I would have liked to have seen is a little bit of unity, I know the Premier League and Football League is different, but the National Leagues are still non-league so I would’ve liked to see it be a unilateral non-league decision because there is the danger that it looks a bit elitist.

“I don’t know how it would work if they did play on as the Premier League can play behind closed doors and their biggest concern is the £750 million (TV money) they might have to give back which they won’t want to.

“Clubs in the National League will not want to play behind closed doors as I’m sure a lot of issues are revenue-based.”